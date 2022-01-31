15 years in prison for Axtell man for selling meth in central Nebraska communities

AXTELL — An Axtell man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Chad Carlson, 44, of Axtell was sentenced Thursday by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard to 15 years and 8 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Following his prison term, Carlson will serve five years on supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Between 2015 and 2019, Carlson sold methamphetamine to a number of people in various communities in central Nebraska. In October 2018, Carlson sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with law enforcement.

This case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.