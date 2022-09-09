Create art on the sidewalk and win prizes from CASA

KEARNEY — The Kearney/Buffalo County CASA program is calling all artists to enter a statewide chalk art contest.

From now through Sept. 19, chalk artists are invited to create masterpieces that reflect the theme “Step Up to the Plate” and encourage people to volunteer for CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocate program.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three best art submissions, best children’s art, family art and the people’s choice award.

Kearney/Buffalo County CASA recruits, screens, trains and supports volunteers who represent children in foster care.

In 2021, the program represented 216 children who have been abused or neglected. The state removed them from their homes and placed them in foster care. CASA programs across Nebraska need at least 800 more volunteers to provide an advocate for every child in the system.

A child in foster care with a CASA volunteer is more likely to do better in school, receive more appropriate services and have a better outcome, according to Margot Icenogle-Larsen, the program’s executive director. “A CASA volunteer is the one person who is a constant in their lives,” she said.

Contest information can be found at www.nebraskacasa.org/chalk-art-competition.html.