Crash southwest of Ravenna Wednesday morning sends two to hospital

RAVENNA — A woman was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Ravenna Wednesday morning.
Around 7 a.m. Tracy Friedrichsen, 37, was driving a 2001 Audi A4 sedan west on 295th Road between Poole and Imperial Roads southwest of Ravenna when she collided with an eastbound 2018 Ford F250 driven by Rory Cruise, 41, of Pleasanton.
The two struck head on at a curve in the road.
Friedrichsen was extricated by members of the Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department and was taken by AirCare to CHI Health Good Samaritan. Cruise also was transported to the Kearney hospital.
Their medical conditions weren’t immediately known.
There were no passengers in either vehicle, and both vehicles were a total loss.
A portion of the road was closed for several hours while the scene was investigated.
