 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash southwest of Ravenna Wednesday morning sends two to hospital
breaking

Crash southwest of Ravenna Wednesday morning sends two to hospital

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months

RAVENNA — A woman was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Ravenna Wednesday morning.

Around 7 a.m. Tracy Friedrichsen, 37, was driving a 2001 Audi A4 sedan west on 295th Road between Poole and Imperial Roads southwest of Ravenna when she collided with an eastbound 2018 Ford F250 driven by Rory Cruise, 41, of Pleasanton.

The two struck head on at a curve in the road.

Friedrichsen was extricated by members of the Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department and was taken by AirCare to CHI Health Good Samaritan. Cruise also was transported to the Kearney hospital.

Their medical conditions weren’t immediately known.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, and both vehicles were a total loss.

A portion of the road was closed for several hours while the scene was investigated.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News