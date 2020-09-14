 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash near Kenwood Elementary sends three to hospital Monday morning
breaking top story

Crash near Kenwood Elementary sends three to hospital Monday morning

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months

UPDATE 10:10 AM: According to Kearney Police Department's Facebook page, streets in the area are open again.

KEARNEY — Three individuals were taken to the hospital  after a crash this morning near Kenwood Elementary School. 

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 11th Street and 15th Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday.

Scanner traffic indicated that three people were transported to two different hospitals. 

Kearney Police Department later posted on Facebook that roads were temporarily closed in the area of 11th Street and Fifth Avenue and that the crash damaged a utility pole.

This is a developing story.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News