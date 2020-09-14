Crash near Kenwood Elementary sends three to hospital Monday morning

UPDATE 10:10 AM: According to Kearney Police Department's Facebook page, streets in the area are open again.
KEARNEY — Three individuals were taken to the hospital after a crash this morning near Kenwood Elementary School.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 11th Street and 15th Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday.
Scanner traffic indicated that three people were transported to two different hospitals.
Kearney Police Department later posted on Facebook that roads were temporarily closed in the area of 11th Street and Fifth Avenue and that the crash damaged a utility pole.
This is a developing story.
