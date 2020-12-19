Cranes headed to Kearney — COVID-19 or not

GIBBON — Although vaccinations for health care workers began this week, COVID-19 will continue to limit large gatherings for many months to come in 2021.
One exception from late February through early April will be the annual gathering in Nebraska’s Central Platte Valley by thousands of sandhill cranes. It’s one of the world’s greatest migration spectacles.
Brice Krohn, president of the Crane Trust, which is south of Alda, said recent surveys by federal agencies and Nebraska groups estimate that 800,000-1 million sandhill cranes now make an annual mid-migration stop in the area.
Tall gray birds wearing bright red “caps” spread out in grasslands and harvested cornfields near the Platte River to feed, do crazy dances and sing their songs. They roost overnight on river sandbars.
What’s in doubt for 2021 is whether anyone will get to see them from river blinds or nature centers at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary, which is southwest of Gibbon, and the Crane Trust.
It’s a lingering doubt based on recent history.
Public events were canceled and venues were closed for much of the past two crane seasons.
Floods initiated by a March 13, 2019, bomb cyclone made rural roads often impassable for weeks and required day-to-day decisions about whether morning and evening river blind tours had to be canceled.
Then in late winter 2020, COVID-19 made its way to Nebraska.
At Rowe Sanctuary, only a few visitors saw cranes March 6-16 from four newriver blinds — called discovery centers and designed for year-round education programs. Rowe Director Bill Taddicken said blind tours would have ended a few days earlier, but travelers with reservations already were in the Kearney-Gibbon area or en route.
Rowe’s Iain Nicolson Audubon Center, trails, blinds, parking lot and all other properties were closed on March 17.
“We shut down on March 11 this year,” Krohn said about the Crane Trust.
What about 2021?
Taddicken said the best case scenario for the 2021 crane season would be reduced capacity in the blinds and fewer tours.
And the worst case?
“Closed completely.”
Krohn said upgrades will be made at the Crane Trust, primarily improved fiber optics at the headquarters and a better river camera, “so we can offer a more virtual river experience if we have to.” In an imperfect COVID-19 world, that may be a hybrid experience allowing Crane Trust members to access live views of cranes from the river camera and information from trained staff members.
Both organizations usually start accepting river blind reservations on Jan. 1. They now are in a wait-and-see mode.
The 2021 crane season section of Rowe’s website lists March 6-April 11 as tour dates, but indicates all current programming is subject to change. There also is a message that tour registrations will be delayed “at least” until Feb. 1.
“Right now, that’s the plan, but it could change,” Taddicken said.
The Crane Trust’s crane viewing page simply shows, “Stay tuned for 2021 booking information.”
Krohn expects a decision in early 2021 about the Crane Trust’s season.
“I’m hoping to have an all-or-nothing decision by Jan. 15,” he told the Hub, “because of staffing, volunteers and people who may be making plans to come.”
The Crane Trust’s Nature and Visitor Center on the south side of the Interstate 80 Alda exit and the Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary are closed now, but walking trails are open to the public until cranes start arriving.
“As long as our COVID dial is in the red, the (Rowe) center will be closed,” Taddicken said, referring to the Two Rivers Public Health Department risk dial. “We evaluate that every Thursday.”
Big losses
Fewer visitors and activities the past two years resulted in losses in revenues needed to fund wildlife habitat conservation work, year-round outdoor education programs and other projects. Also lost were opportunities to interact with and educate crane season visitors from across the country and around the world.
Rowe Sanctuary has more than 35,000 visitors in a normal crane season, according to Taddicken. “I guess the next time it’s normal, it will just break loose,” he said, with three seasons of cancellations encouraging large visitor numbers in the future.
He estimated that crane season revenue averages around $300,000 and is approximately one-third of Rowe’s annual budgeted revenues. Those revenues dropped about 50% in 2019 and may be down 75% for the 2020 crane season.
“Donors made up a significant portion of the losses. The generosity of people,” Taddicken said. “That combined with being financially responsible.”
Crane Trust visitor numbers are similar, Krohn said, and revenues of approximately $300,000 also are expected during a normal crane season. However, that represents closer to half of the trust’s overall budget revenues.
The 2019 crane season losses also were approximately 50% and 75%, respectively, the past two migration seasons.
Other impacts
Taddicken said habitat work at Rowe Sanctuary wasn’t affected by crane season revenue declines and he doesn’t attribute delays in plans to expand the Audubon Center to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Krohn said improvements to the road leading to Crane Trust headquarters weren’t done as planned this year. In March, he called a contractor to cancel 2020 renovations to the headquarters building.
Impassable roads to Rowe Sanctuary were a temporary problem in 2019 that didn’t affect on-site education programs during the rest of the year.
“COVID-19 shut down our (2020) summer camps and all of our in-person education programs,” Taddicken said, plus fund-raising events along the Platte River. “COVID has been a much more comprehensive shutdown.”
Rowe staff members increased online learning opportunities with projects people can do from home and Facebook Live events featuring sandhill crane viewing and nature walks.
Taddicken said enhanced online learning and monthly virtual meetings with volunteers and other Rowe supporters may continue. He emphasized that those aren’t substitutes for in-person activities that involve — especially for children — getting wet and dirty.
2021 logistics
Taddicken and Krohn said staffing issues also will determine when, how and if 2021 river blind tours can be offered.
“I think our biggest logistics issues now will be staffing ... to make sure all of our staff, volunteers and visitors are safe,” Taddicken said. “How would we feel if someone got sick?”
Many crane season volunteers, who staff the Audubon Center gift shop, answer visitors’ questions, lead river blind tours and do other tasks, come from other states. Taddicken said providing safe housing for volunteers who still may be willing to come is an issue and a quarantine plan would be needed in case someone gets sick.
Even with limited blind capacities and fewer tours, staff shortages could be a problem unless more local volunteers step in to help.
“There are a lot of questions,” Taddicken said.
Krohn agreed, but added, “We remain hopeful and are excited for the upcoming spring migration. The migration always brings the resilience of Mother Nature and a renewness of a spiritual experience.”
The one Rowe Sanctuary resource that drew bigger numbers last crane season was Crane Cam and Taddicken hopes the same is true in 2021. It allows people to link from anywhere to live morning and evening online views of cranes on Platte River sandbars.
He said one reason for the increase in 2020 Crane Cam visitors was a new link at explore.org.
It also gave Rowe Sanctuary more feedback from viewers across the country. Taddicken gave as an example a particularly meaningful response.
“It was a health care worker from a major metropolitan area outside Nebraska who said it was a truly wonderful thing to get home from a 14-hour shift and be able to see and listen to the cranes on Crane Cam.”
