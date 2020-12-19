Cranes headed to Kearney — COVID-19 or not

“I think our biggest logistics issues now will be staffing ... to make sure all of our staff, volunteers and visitors are safe,” Taddicken said. “How would we feel if someone got sick?”

Many crane season volunteers, who staff the Audubon Center gift shop, answer visitors’ questions, lead river blind tours and do other tasks, come from other states. Taddicken said providing safe housing for volunteers who still may be willing to come is an issue and a quarantine plan would be needed in case someone gets sick.

Even with limited blind capacities and fewer tours, staff shortages could be a problem unless more local volunteers step in to help.

“There are a lot of questions,” Taddicken said.

Krohn agreed, but added, “We remain hopeful and are excited for the upcoming spring migration. The migration always brings the resilience of Mother Nature and a renewness of a spiritual experience.”

The one Rowe Sanctuary resource that drew bigger numbers last crane season was Crane Cam and Taddicken hopes the same is true in 2021. It allows people to link from anywhere to live morning and evening online views of cranes on Platte River sandbars.

He said one reason for the increase in 2020 Crane Cam visitors was a new link at explore.org.