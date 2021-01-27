 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crane Trust to host virtual film premiere in February
top story

Crane Trust to host virtual film premiere in February

{{featured_button_text}}

ALDA — The Crane Trust will host a Feb. 18 members-only virtual local premiere of the documentary film “The Nature Makers.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Crane Trust Chief Executive Officer Chuck Cooper said in a press release the event is intended as a thank-you to trust members and a warm-up for the late February arrival of sandhill cranes making their annual mid-migration stop in the Central Platte Valley. A million or more will have passed through the area by early April.

“The Nature Makers” debuted at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in January 2020, won Best Feature at the Colorado Environmental Film Festival later that year and has been featured virtually in a few

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News