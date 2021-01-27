Crane Trust to host virtual film premiere in February

ALDA — The Crane Trust will host a Feb. 18 members-only virtual local premiere of the documentary film “The Nature Makers.”
Crane Trust Chief Executive Officer Chuck Cooper said in a press release the event is intended as a thank-you to trust members and a warm-up for the late February arrival of sandhill cranes making their annual mid-migration stop in the Central Platte Valley. A million or more will have passed through the area by early April.
“The Nature Makers” debuted at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in January 2020, won Best Feature at the Colorado Environmental Film Festival later that year and has been featured virtually in a few