Crane Trust branching out to arachnids with Eight Legged Encounters

WOOD RIVER — The Crane Trust and Visitor Center invites the public to enter the fascinating world of spiders during Eight Legged Encounters.

Participants in the Saturday event will explore lifestyles of spiders during the hands-on art-infused informal science learning opportunity.

Among the activities:

  • Catch a moth out of the air using a silken lasso like the bolas spider.
  • Detect the vibrations of approaching prey like a trapdoor spider.
  • Build a tissue paper flower where your crab spider can forage.
  • Walk through the path of Predators.

Eight Legged Encounters is free and open to the public and runs 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Crane Trust at 9325 S. Alda Road, Wood River.

