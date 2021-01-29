Crane season plans altered by Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary, Crane Trust

GIBBON — For a third consecutive spring migration season, public programs and activities at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary southwest of Gibbon and the Crane Trust near Alda will be limited.
Flooding in 2019 made access often impossible to both sites for morning and evening tours to Platte River blinds to see sandhill cranes. In 2020 and now in 2021, in-person events have been canceled or greatly limited by COVID-19 health safety concerns.
“We are still intending to use one blind a day (for tours) with a maximum of 10 people,” said Rowe Sanctuary Director Bill Taddicken.
The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center is open now from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, but will be closed when some of the estimated 1 million sandhill cranes start arriving in the Central Platte Valley in a few weeks.
The cranes spend several mid-migration weeks resting and eating in area cornfields, grasslands and wet meadows. They roost overnight on Platte River sandbars.
Taddicken said Audubon Center closure from March 1 to April 11 is out of concern for the number of people who might gather.
The Rowe trails currently are open from sunrise to sunset. During crane season, they will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
“All guests are required to wear masks when they’re on Audubon property,” Taddicken told the Hub.
On the Rowe Sanctuary website, rowe.audubon.org/crane-viewing, the public is encouraged to regularly check for information because all current programming is subject to change.
Crane season tour dates are planned for March 6-April 11. Registrations won’t be accepted until at least Feb. 17.
“We are working with our local health department on best practices for operating tours and the visitor center. All tours are subject to cancellation on short notice,” the website says.
Meanwhile, the Crane Trust won’t host any in-person tours or other public events this year because of COVID-19, according to President Brice Krohn.
The Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center at the Alda exit from Interstate 80 is closed.
The focus now is on a Virtual Crane Season through the trust’s membership program. Krohn said new memberships start at $75 and renewals are $50.
Details about membership and programming are at cranetrust.org/.
According to the website, the virtual program will feature around-the-clock access to a crane viewing camera throughout March.
Virtual river blind tours will begin 30 minutes before sunrise and an hour before sunset each day, during which guides will present information and answer questions submitted online.