Crane season plans altered by Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary, Crane Trust

GIBBON — For a third consecutive spring migration season, public programs and activities at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary southwest of Gibbon and the Crane Trust near Alda will be limited.

Flooding in 2019 made access often impossible to both sites for morning and evening tours to Platte River blinds to see sandhill cranes. In 2020 and now in 2021, in-person events have been canceled or greatly limited by COVID-19 health safety concerns.

“We are still intending to use one blind a day (for tours) with a maximum of 10 people,” said Rowe Sanctuary Director Bill Taddicken.

The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center is open now from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, but will be closed when some of the estimated 1 million sandhill cranes start arriving in the Central Platte Valley in a few weeks.

The cranes spend several mid-migration weeks resting and eating in area cornfields, grasslands and wet meadows. They roost overnight on Platte River sandbars.

Taddicken said Audubon Center closure from March 1 to April 11 is out of concern for the number of people who might gather.

The Rowe trails currently are open from sunrise to sunset. During crane season, they will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.