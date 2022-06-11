Crane River's 'High School Musical' high-energy, singing, dancing will appeal to all

KEARNEY — Director Steve Barth enjoys working with a large cast, a large set and an even larger story.

“I love directing larger casts,” he said. “I love the ability to create these visual pictures on stage with so many people. I also love having cast members come on stage from different locations. They come through the audience, they come around edges of the stage, they come through the stage and we even have a turntable that rotates to reveal different people.”

Barth considers the cast members and the set as a palette of possibilities for artistic expression.

“We have all these lockers and a high school setting on different levels, places where I can group the actors,” he said. “The stage really is going to come to life in the hallways of East High School. I think the audiences will be taken by it, right from the first moment.”

With at least 35 performers, the cast of “High School Musical” tells the story of two teenagers, Troy Bolton, the super-popular captain of the basketball team, and Gabriella Montez, the super-smart transfer student, as they try to land leads in the big school show.

“‘High School Musical’ is one of the largest Disney franchises in history,” Barth said. “When it came out, it was an instant success. They came out with a second and a third movie highlighting each of the individual characters. That inspired a stage production, which is now taking the world by storm. This summer we’re very excited that Crane River Theater has the opportunity to bring this Disney phenomenon to life out at Yanney Park.”

Crane River Theater presents “High School Musical” opening Thursday and continuing through July 2 at the Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park. Curtain is at 7 p.m. nightly, except Sundays. Admission is $5 per person.

“It is truly a production that is about love and acceptance and friendship — ultimately bringing the audience to their feet to have a good time,” Barth noted.

The production began as a Disney Channel Original Movie in 2006, with two more installments of the franchise in 2007 and 2008. In 2016, a fourth installment of the series was planned but never made.

Barth considers the “High School Musical” shows as pure entertainment.

“If you want a show that is just true fun, this is absolutely the production for you,” he said. “It relates to anyone and everyone in the audience. There is so much nostalgia that surrounds the show. It appeals to the older demographic; people in their 30s or 40s who saw it when they were younger and became fans of the show.”

Teenagers can relate to the plots of the second and third installments of “High School Musical.”

'High School Musical' - Interactive bags will be available for $10. The bags will contain various items like pom-poms, ribbons, basketballs and a star glasses that audience members can wave in the air during various points in the production. - VIP packages are also available which includes a catered meal, intermission cookies, close-in parking spots and prime seating. Packages are $200 for four people or $300 for eight people.

“There is a younger generation that is just now getting exposed to ‘High School Musical’ with newer versions of the show,” Barth said. “I can’t tell you how many 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds that are in love with the movies, characters and the songs. The amazing part of ‘High School Musical’ is that it finds this way of being complete ‘camp’ and silliness, but still finds a way to resonate with a sincere and beautiful message at the same time.”

With choreography by Noelle Boatyard and musical direction by Kandi Stelling, Barth expects the show to vibrate with strong dancing and singing.

“We have a wonderful cast we’ve assembled from all over the country, as well as many local performers, too,” he said. “We have pushed them really far with the dancing and singing. These songs are really going to come to life on the Yanney stage with a lot of exuberance and a lot of precision and a lot of joy. We had the opportunity to secure a new sound board and speakers so our sound will be better than ever this summer at Yanney Park.”

The plotting of “High School Musical” involves cliques of friends who resist branching out.

“All of them have their own groups that don’t intermix very well,” Barth said. “With the ability of having different platforms and levels in our large set, I’m able to keep the cheerleaders away from the brainiacs, to keep the theater kids away from the jocks — which is really important. In order for the message of this show to come through, you have to see that everybody is sticking to the status quo, which is essentially being in your own clique and not mixing with others.”

By the end of the show, the blocking brings the groups together for the main song of the musical, “We’re All in This Together.”

“The message of this show is really about acceptance and seeing each other for who they are,” Barth said. “While theater kids may have different interests than jocks and skater kids may have different interests than brainiacs, you can have these different interests and still be friends with each other.”