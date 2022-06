KEARNEY — The Crane River Theater event scheduled for Thursday night at Kearney Public Library has been postponed because of unforeseen circumstances.

The theater troupe’s “High School Musical, Page to Stage program,” will not take place today.

Instead, it will be 9:30-11 a.m. Friday upstairs at KPL.

The library staff apologizes for the scheduling change, but hopes patrons will take in the free program for families on Friday.