Crane River to perform Cinderella in downtown Cozad
Crane River to perform Cinderella in downtown Cozad

COZAD — Crane River Theater will hold a free hands-on sneak peek of its summer performance of “Cinderella” in downtown Cozad 1-2 p.m. June 10.

Sponsored by Wilson Public Library, the performance will take place on the green space at the northeast corner of Eighth and F streets. If it rains, it will be moved to the library at 910 Meridian Ave.

The performance is part of Crane River’s Page to Stage series of library outreach programs. Summer production cast members travel to libraries to allow children to see characters jump from the page of their favorite storybook, and hear the words come to life. The program aims to instill a love for the arts in children.

The event is open to all ages. No registration is required. For more information, visit cranerivertheater.org.

