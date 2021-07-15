Crane River to bring 'Mamma Mia' to life on Kearney stage

The plot involves Sophie Sheridan who plans to wed her fiancé, Sky, and wants her father to walk her down the isle at the ceremony. Sophie never knew her father and can only guess at his identity after reading her mother’s journal. She narrows the identity of her father down to three men — and invites all three to the wedding on the Greek island of Kalokairi where her mother, Donna, runs a hotel.

Monroe, a director and choreographer living in New York City, agreed to return to central Nebraska to work with Crane River Theater on the musical. He choreographed “Newsies” for Crane River Theater in 2019.

“I do believe that certain characters do transform,” he said. “They do learn things about themselves, whether it’s the two people who were having an affair 21 years ago, went separate ways but still recognize that their love is strong — and that’s where they need to be.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monroe also looks at the character of Sophie as someone who transforms.

“She recognized that finding her identity is not related to her parents, but related to actually who she is and who she wants to become,” he said. “I think there are some merits to that in regards to how the arc of the show goes.”

When it comes to the music, Monroe understands how his audience can connect to it.