Crane River to bring 'Mamma Mia' to life on Kearney stage

KEARNEY — Director Bernard Monroe looks at “Mamma Mia” as more than just a jukebox musical.
“As a jukebox musical, you just look forward to the next ABBA song because audiences are thrilled with the music,” he said. “I’m choosing to look at the book. There is a story there. I’m doing ‘Mamma Mia’ as if it is a book musical. The difference is that, in my mind, the story is just as important as the songs they sing.”
That approach gives the director the opportunity to help the actors create fully developed characters, characters who learn and grow over the course of the story.
“The book is, I know, a means to get to the music of ABBA, the same way that any other jukebox musical works,” Monroe said. “But I think there is a way to make the musical more pleasing by actually putting the characters in a certain place that equals the importance of the music.”
Crane River Theater presents the award-winning musical “Mamma Mia,” featuring the music of ABBA, opening July 23 and continuing through Aug. 8 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25-$35.
English producer Judith Craymer began creating the musical in 1997 when she asked British playwright Catherine Johnson to develop the story for “Mamma Mia.” The show opened in London in 1999 and continued until 2020 when it closed due to the pandemic.
The plot involves Sophie Sheridan who plans to wed her fiancé, Sky, and wants her father to walk her down the isle at the ceremony. Sophie never knew her father and can only guess at his identity after reading her mother’s journal. She narrows the identity of her father down to three men — and invites all three to the wedding on the Greek island of Kalokairi where her mother, Donna, runs a hotel.
Monroe, a director and choreographer living in New York City, agreed to return to central Nebraska to work with Crane River Theater on the musical. He choreographed “Newsies” for Crane River Theater in 2019.
“I do believe that certain characters do transform,” he said. “They do learn things about themselves, whether it’s the two people who were having an affair 21 years ago, went separate ways but still recognize that their love is strong — and that’s where they need to be.”
Monroe also looks at the character of Sophie as someone who transforms.
“She recognized that finding her identity is not related to her parents, but related to actually who she is and who she wants to become,” he said. “I think there are some merits to that in regards to how the arc of the show goes.”
When it comes to the music, Monroe understands how his audience can connect to it.
“If you were somebody who loved going to the clubs, then ABBA music was where your vibe was,” he said. “It’s nostalgic and it brings back memories. People will hear something like ‘Dancing Queen’ and it will bring back memories. If that’s a good memory, then ‘Dancing Queen’ is a plus for you.”
For younger audience members, Monroe knows that nostalgia means nothing. If they enjoy the music of ABBA, then it stands on its own term — they enjoy it. The director compared younger people listening to ABBA without the context of experience to his own enjoyment of the music of his parents.
“There are a lot of reasons why the music of ABBA still works,” Monroe said. “Sometimes it’s nostalgic and other times, you know what, it’s cool and no one is going to judge you because it’s something your parents listened to.”
He lists the songs “SOS” and “Winner Takes It All” as compositions that tell a compelling story with meaningful lyrics and well thought out construction.
Ashley Brock, who plays Rosie in “Mamma Mia,” notes the qualities of ABBA’s music that attracts audiences.
“It’s in that pocket of music that is very singable and catchy,” she said. “When you listen to those songs, the melody comes back, repeats within the song and people can memorize it quickly. They want to keep singing it — and then sing it in their heads after they’re heard it. It’s really in that pocket of easy, singable, fun music that doesn’t have a lot of complications.”
Monroe acknowledges how the musical can pull audiences along with the infectious music of ABBA. He also appreciates the fabric of the story, something that allows audiences to connect with the production on a different level.
“In the arc of the show there are some ballads that are more than ‘let’s get up and dance,’” he said. “The music is more about listening to the journey of the character.”