Crane River Theater's 'Sister Act' a 'feel-good' musical

KEARNEY — As a fish-out-of-water, showgirl Deloris Van Cartier ends up in a different aquarium — a convent ruled by Mother Superior, who values obedience to rules, reverence to God and adherence to tradition.

Those contrasting values — along with catchy songs, engaging choreography and an outstanding cast — set the stage for a feel-good musical based on the 1992 film comedy of the same name, “Sister Act.”

Regardless of whether audience members have seen the film, Crane River Theater’s production of the show accomplishes many goals in its two hours of life on stage. The script features a few laugh-out-loud lines, but it mostly endears the story to the audience.

Deloris witnesses a murder by her married lover and Philadelphia gangster, Curtis Shank. Fearing she might go to the authorities, Curtis decides that Deloris must be “taken care of” by his crew. In a panic, the singer goes to the police station, and they put her in a witness protection program in a place where no gangster would look: a convent.

Hence, the fish-out-of-water.

“Sister Act,” presented by Crane River Theater continues today through Aug. 7 at the Miriam Drake Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Tickets for the show are $25-$35.

Naturally, Deloris and Mother Superior clash. As it turns out, Mother Superior also finds herself out of her element, which allows for personal introspection and growth on all accounts.