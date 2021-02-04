Crane River Theater will present "Pretty Fire" February 23-28

KEARNEY — Steve Barth wanted to use the 2021 season of Crane River Theater as a way to do more than just present theatrical stories.
“Heading into this season, Crane River Theater really knew that we wanted to not only just entertain, but use theater as an opportunity to elevate stories of all kinds of people,” he said. “We wanted to use that opportunity to increase our season from seven productions to nine productions.”
The expansion of the season allowed Barth, executive director of the theater, to add some powerful shows.
“We’re opening our season with ‘Pretty Fire,’ which follows the journey of a young African American girl growing up in Albany, New York, but visiting her grandparents in Savanna, Georgia, during the summers,” Barth said. “It also chronicles the years of the Civil Rights Movement. The beautiful part of this story is that it simply uses her childhood as an opportunity to reflect her experiences, which reflects to the audience in a powerful way.”
First produced in 1993 by Tony Award winner Charlaine Woodard, the one-woman play draws from the real-life experiences of the playwright. The irony of the title comes from Ku Klux Klan members who burn a cross in a small Georgia town.
“It’s actually a true story of her childhood,” Barth said of the show. “Charlaine Woodard is a Tony Award-winning actress for her work in ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’ on Broadway. She wanted a way to relay her childhood experiences; not to show the hardships and the struggles that she incurred, but to show the growth and joy and love of life she was able to garner from those experiences.”
Crane River Theater will present “Pretty Fire” Feb. 23-28, available as a live performance at The World Theatre or by video streaming. Admission for the live presentations are $20 for adults or $10 for students. Tickets for the video option are $10 per device.
Barth believes that telling a story with a single cast member provides a unique way of bringing the story alive.
“When it’s told through the eyes of one person, we’re able to find such a deep connection to that performer,” he said. “In doing so, it allows us to feel like we’re taking the entire childhood journey with her.”
In telling the story, the girl takes on the personalities of about 26 characters, Barth noted.
“She not only encapsulates herself as a child and herself as a narrator but she incorporates her mother, her daddy, her grandfather, her grandmother — and the nurse and the doctor in the hospital where she was born,” Barth said. “She takes on many different characters that encapsulates her world while growing up.”
While the story deals with serious historical issues, Barth, who also is directing the show, also recognizes the values that provide a structure for the storytelling.
“What I absolutely love about this show is that in knowing that we wanted to do a show in honor of Black History Month, and to also elevate stories of people of color, we didn’t want to just jump to a story that was historical in context or just relay events that happened in the past,” he said. “We wanted something that connected personally with audiences. What I love about this story is that it’s all about faith and family.”
Another theatrical element that helps set “Pretty Fire” apart from other shows is the humor.
“How she uses faith and family to overcome obstacles in life offers a place for humor; I mean a lot of humor,” Barth said. “A lot of it comes from her grandmother, comes from mom and from her friends. What’s great is that these stories are going to connect to audiences in a personal way. It’s going to make them laugh, it’s going to make them cry and they’re going to walk out of the theater not even realizing that they’ve learned something very powerful. They’re going to be thoroughly entertained.”
As a result of those experiences, Barth believes audience members will see the power of the story.
Barth also understands another truth about the theater: “The greatest way to attack serious material is through humor. The greatest way to reach an audience is through personal connection and this show does exactly both of those things. I think that all of us, in some capacity, relate to faith — whether that is faith in God, faith in each other or faith in the human spirit — and we all connect to the family — whether that family is a network of friends, our mothers and fathers, our neighborhood or even our community. This embraces all of those things.”
Woodard, the playwright of the show, sees another effect of the piece on herself and the audience. She said, “The personal joy I received from writing the play and performing it, as well as its success, is due to the healing effect it has on audiences. It is truly a celebration of life.”