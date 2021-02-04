Crane River Theater will present "Pretty Fire" February 23-28

Another theatrical element that helps set “Pretty Fire” apart from other shows is the humor.

“How she uses faith and family to overcome obstacles in life offers a place for humor; I mean a lot of humor,” Barth said. “A lot of it comes from her grandmother, comes from mom and from her friends. What’s great is that these stories are going to connect to audiences in a personal way. It’s going to make them laugh, it’s going to make them cry and they’re going to walk out of the theater not even realizing that they’ve learned something very powerful. They’re going to be thoroughly entertained.”

As a result of those experiences, Barth believes audience members will see the power of the story.

Barth also understands another truth about the theater: “The greatest way to attack serious material is through humor. The greatest way to reach an audience is through personal connection and this show does exactly both of those things. I think that all of us, in some capacity, relate to faith — whether that is faith in God, faith in each other or faith in the human spirit — and we all connect to the family — whether that family is a network of friends, our mothers and fathers, our neighborhood or even our community. This embraces all of those things.”