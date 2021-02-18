Crane River Theater to open season with "Pretty Fire," many visions, one show

“The first time I read the script was at the end of November,” Gray said. “I just fell in love with Charlayne and the story. What I was not expecting was to play 25 different characters, but it has been a journey getting to know Charlayne and the people in her life that are most influential to her. These are the people who shaped her.”

The one-woman show tells the story of Charlayne, from the viewpoint of a child, as she learns about family members. Gray plays the different characters from different points of view.

“In going through the play and studying the script, I tried to get to know each character on their own little basis,” she said. “I tried to figure out how this person talked, what this person sounded like. What did this person walk like? How can I bring that to the stage?”

As a performer, Gray wanted to create sharp differences between the characters so audience members could recognize the different roles easily. She uses movement, voice techniques and gesture to differentiate the characters.