Crane River Theater to open season with "Pretty Fire," many visions, one show

KEARNEY — When it comes to presenting theater, one key element stands out — even in a one-woman show.
“As a director, I love to jump into a show with a vision that I have, and the concept of where I would like it to go,” said Steve Barth, executive director of Crane River Theater. “But I really rely on those actors and designers to bring their visions to the table as well. We finally get a product that brings the best of everybody together in one show.”
The key element: Collaboration.
“Theater is built around collaboration,” Barth said. “And I love the collaboration of bringing together all these creative minds and making a product that will hopefully resonate with the audiences.”
Even when only working with one performer.
“That’s the best kind of collaboration,” he said, “but there are always more people in a show than just on stage.”
Crane River Theater will open its 2021 season with the drama “Pretty Fire” Tuesday through Feb. 28, available as a live performance at The World Theatre or by video streaming. Admission for the live presentations are $20 for adults or $10 for students. Tickets for the video option are $10 per device.
The play, written by Tony Award winner Charlayne Woodard, draws on real-life experiences of the playwright. She grew up in New York state but often spent summers visiting her relatives in a small Georgia town. Marika Gray plays Charlayne in the live version of the show.
“The first time I read the script was at the end of November,” Gray said. “I just fell in love with Charlayne and the story. What I was not expecting was to play 25 different characters, but it has been a journey getting to know Charlayne and the people in her life that are most influential to her. These are the people who shaped her.”
The one-woman show tells the story of Charlayne, from the viewpoint of a child, as she learns about family members. Gray plays the different characters from different points of view.
“In going through the play and studying the script, I tried to get to know each character on their own little basis,” she said. “I tried to figure out how this person talked, what this person sounded like. What did this person walk like? How can I bring that to the stage?”
As a performer, Gray wanted to create sharp differences between the characters so audience members could recognize the different roles easily. She uses movement, voice techniques and gesture to differentiate the characters.
“So when I do certain things, you can know that I’m no longer Charlayne talking, I’m Mom talking or I’m Dad or Granddad,” Gray said. “With some characters, I know exactly where they’re from. I know that her grandparents are from Georgia. Her grandparents on her father’s side are from Mississippi, so I know that I need a nice Southern accent with their voices.”
Gray grew up and lives in Alabama. She has a keen understanding of the different accents throughout the South.
On the technical side, the performer understands the challenge of standing alone on a stage with dozens of memorized pages of text.
“There’s 33 pages of just me,” she laughed. “Repetition, repetition, repetition — going over the text as much as I can, having someone mark where I get it wrong, going back over that. I also recorded myself speaking the lines so when I’m doing mundane tasks like washing dishes, I talk along with myself saying the words.”
For the director, Barth sees that challenge — the risk of telling a story through a single performer — as a compelling way to present a strong narrative.
“When it’s told through the eyes of one person, we’re able to find such a deep connection to that performer,” he said. “In doing so, it allows us to feel like we’re taking the entire childhood journey with her.”
Gray’s own path to the stage came in a roundabout way.
“I actually went to school for public relations,” she said. “After I graduated I connected with an acting coach and she’s really been training me, along with the community theater opportunities I’ve had locally in my hometown in Alabama. On a day to day basis I do more behind the scenes work. I’m usually behind the camera or stage managing, but it’s always great to show this side of my creativity.”
Acting comes naturally to Gray.
“As long as I can remember, being a little girl, as soon as I watched a movie, I would act out the parts,” she said. “I didn’t even realize I was doing it. It always came so naturally to me — and I loved every minute of it.”
Acting allows Gray to connect parts of her own personality with the personalities of the characters.
“I find things I can connect with, with the characters, from my own life and my own childhood,” she said. “What can I bring to these characters? Because if I don’t feel it, the audiences won’t feel it. I try to find those experiences I have that can relate to this story and bring them to the stage when I act. And it gives me a chance to explore different sides of me.”