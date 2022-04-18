Crane River Theater: See a family everyone thinks is normal

KEARNEY — After more than 10 years of presenting theater to central Nebraska audiences, Steve Barth has a simple request for his patrons — to trust him on the compelling nature of the musical “Next to Normal.”

“I saw this production in 2009 on Broadway in New York City,” he said. “I walked in, not knowing what to expect. I walked out having experienced one of the most powerful theater journeys I’ve ever had. The show found a way to pull in the audience and allow them to be part of the story in a way I hadn’t experienced before. From that moment I knew I wanted to be involved with this production in some capacity down the road.”

Barth wants to maintain the power of the show by not revealing too many details of the plot. The story follows the Goodman family as they confront all the obstacles and challenges of a family, a family that seems normal on the outside.

“On the inside, we find out all of the unique challenges that they are enduring,” Barth said.

Crane River Theater will present the award-winning musical “Next to Normal” at 7 p.m. April Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The World Theatre. Tickets for the show are $20.

“It’s easy for audience members to attend productions they know and love and are already familiar with,” Barth said. “But to take a chance on a show they’ve never heard of, that definitely requires trust. What I can promise audiences is that all six of our actors involved with this production are Crane River Theater alumni — and some of our strongest singers and performers we’ve ever had.”

Barth, who also directs “Next to Normal,” believes that the experienced cast helps to bring the story to life.

“And they do it in a way I’ve never seen done,” he said. “I would love to welcome audiences in to take the journey with us.”

The musical follows the members of the Goodman family as they deal with the mother’s mental health issues. While the subject of the plot might seem difficult, the playwright, Brian York, and the composer, Tom Kitt, infuse the show with bits of humor and music that help to diffuse some of the heavy material.

“So many of us go to the theater to be entertained,” Barth said. “Audiences will most certainly be entertained through this production, but not only will they laugh and experience a range of emotions, they’re going to feel something powerful, too. ‘Next to Normal’ won the Pulitzer Prize, a Tony Award — it’s actually the most award-winning production Crane River Theater has produced.”

The show goes beyond simple entertainment.

“It challenges the audience to look at difficult issues in a way that so many of us can relate to,” Barth added. “The playwright has done an amazing job with this show. That’s all the more reason why this show won the Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award.”

Barth admires the honesty and rawness of the music, a score that uses rock music comparable to “Dear Evan Hansen.”

He identifies the cast as one of the most powerful aspects of “Next to Normal.”

“It’s been such a rewarding experience working with this cast because it’s all people who have been part of Crane River Theater productions in the past,” the director said. “There is a sense of familiarity and comfort that we’re able to share with each other as we tell this very personal story. It takes place over a long period of time and encounters many different locations. Staging this at The World Theatre, and finding all of those different locations, has definitely been a journey, but working with seasoned actors as allowed that to come to life.”

Even the title of the production poses an interesting question.

“’Next to Normal,’ what is that?” Barth asked. “I think so many of us strive to live a normal life, to be a normal family, to achieve normal accomplishments. This story assures us that you don’t have to be normal. You can even be ‘next’ to normal and have just as much success and agency in life.”

Barth acknowledges the power of the show and hopes to share it with the theater community in Kearney.

“I challenge audiences to take a chance on this show, a production they’ve probably never heard of,” he said. “Often the things we most need in life are the things we don’t know. When I attended this show for the first time, I had no idea what to expect and I walked out knowing that it had changed my life in some way. It was something I needed, even though I didn’t know it.”