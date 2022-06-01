Crane River Theater bringing ‘High School Musical’ to downtown Cozad

COZAD — The Wilson Public Library is hosting Crane River Theater in downtown Cozad on the green space on June 9.

The event from 1-2 p.m. will be a hands-on sneak peek at their summer performance of “High School Musical!”

Disney’s hit musical will come to life featuring all the favorite characters in a story of friendship, first love and acceptance. The performance is free and open to all ages. No registration required.

The green space is located at the corner of Avenue F and Eighth Street in downtown Cozad, next to the 100th Meridian Museum.

“Kids of all ages can relate to the universal appeal of theater,” said Jennie Smith, youth director for Cozad’s Wilson Public Library. “It is for this reason that Crane River Theater created a series of library outreach programs for youth called Page to Stage.”

Smith said cast members from the summer productions travel to area libraries as part of their summer reading programs with the hopes to inspire imaginations and instill a love for the arts.

“Allowing children the opportunity to see characters jump from the page of their favorite storybook and the words come to life before their very own eyes is truly invaluable,” Smith said.

Crane River is presenting Page to Stage at nine area libraries this summer. For more information about Crane River Theater, visit cranerivertheater.org. Smith can be contacted at 308-784-2019