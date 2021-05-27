Crane River, other groups partner to bring witty ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ for mental health

KEARNEY — McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation seeks to break down the stigma of mental health.
“Anytime we can do an event where the public is involved, we can share our message and that inherently breaks down the stigma,” said Todd Schirmer, executive director of the foundation. “Normalizing the conversation makes it not a clinical thing that we need to talk about, but makes it something that most people deal with on a regular basis.”
Schirmer believes that mental health contributes to a healthy lifestyle, the same way physical health does.
To achieve that goal, McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation decided to partner with Crane River Theater to help support production of “Every Brilliant Thing,” a one-man drama, written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, exploring the resilience of the human spirit.
The show runs June 3-6 at The Village. Admission is $20.
Crane River Theater veteran Andy Harvey performs the role of the main character, starting the play as a 7-year-old who deals with the death of his dog. The narrative quickly progresses to the attempted suicide of his mother.
While the subject matter feels extremely serious, director Steve Barth sees the production as a journey of discovery, acknowledging that sadness and depression are real.
“The beautiful thing about it is that this show tackles it with hope and resiliency,” he said.
And humor.
Not gallows humor, but humor stemming from the confusion and absurdities of life. Playwright MacMillan worked with comedian Donahoe to help fashion the narrative of “Every Brilliant Thing,” which relies on the quick wit of improvisational comedy.
“‘Every Brilliant Thing’ follows the journey of a boy growing up — and his mom dealing with depression and sadness,” Barth said. “He creates a list of every brilliant thing to try and cheer her up. Little does he know that, as a child, in the course of making this list for her, it becomes an important asset for him as an adult.”
This list of important things helps the character deal with his own struggles.
Barth and Crane River Theater also partnered with the Hope and Healing Network, a group organized by Buffalo County Community Partners, a nonprofit organization active in the Kearney area for 20 years, often working in the background with other agencies.
Buffalo County Community Partners marketing director Michelle Toukan said, “We are here to make the community a healthier place. In the last 20 years, that’s meant a lot of things. We focus on active living, healthy eating, eliminating health disparities and providing high-impact prevention services.”
Toukan describes suicide prevention as one of those services.
Partnering with Crane River Theater on “Every Brilliant Thing” helps Buffalo County Community Partners and the Hope and Healing Network spread its message.
“Crane River Theater wanted to bring in this play,” Toukan said. “This story really promotes looking at life and finding the joy in it. That gets tied back to suicide prevention.”
That prevention fits into the message of organizations like Buffalo County Community Partners and McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation that are committed to finding the good in life, even during times of stress. Central Nebraska LOSS, another organization working with Crane River Theater, also sees its goals reflected in a powerful piece of drama like “Every Brilliant Thing.” These partnerships help fund additional performances of the play to area students, child care workers, educators and Lincoln area audiences.
Barth noted: “These partnerships allow more audiences to experience this profound play that casts a light on the realities of suicide and brings awareness to mental health. ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ invites audiences to think of the brilliant things in their individual lives and how far we go to reach those that we love.”
For Schirmer and the McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation, fostering an active awareness of mental health issues can help each individual at a moment of need.
“Sometimes people feel isolated and alone,” he said. “They think they might be the only person dealing with this, or that there’s something wrong with them because they are dealing with this situation. Having more people involved in that discussion — and accepting of mental health issues — helps to normalize it.”
A theatrical presentation can speak to the issue of suicide in an objective, nonthreatening way.
“This provides a lot of information to people,” Schirmer said. “It’s a scary subject for some people to talk to others about, so we, along with the other groups we work with, provide resources at a time when people might not know how to ask for help.”
Schirmer thinks of the work of McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation as “mental first-aid.”
“It’s learning how to recognize signs of depression, suicide — and then also understanding how to help, what to say and what not to say,” he said. “It’s basically taking the fear out of saying the wrong thing.”