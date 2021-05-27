Crane River, other groups partner to bring witty ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ for mental health

“The beautiful thing about it is that this show tackles it with hope and resiliency,” he said.

And humor.

Not gallows humor, but humor stemming from the confusion and absurdities of life. Playwright MacMillan worked with comedian Donahoe to help fashion the narrative of “Every Brilliant Thing,” which relies on the quick wit of improvisational comedy.

“‘Every Brilliant Thing’ follows the journey of a boy growing up — and his mom dealing with depression and sadness,” Barth said. “He creates a list of every brilliant thing to try and cheer her up. Little does he know that, as a child, in the course of making this list for her, it becomes an important asset for him as an adult.”

This list of important things helps the character deal with his own struggles.

Barth and Crane River Theater also partnered with the Hope and Healing Network, a group organized by Buffalo County Community Partners, a nonprofit organization active in the Kearney area for 20 years, often working in the background with other agencies.