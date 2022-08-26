Crane motif added to Kearney water towers

KEARNEY — A crew with Onyx Blasting & Coating LLC of Delray Beach, Florida, has been painting the city of Kearney’s two large water towers while work has been under way to add a third water tower in northeast Kearney.

Currently, the Onyx crew has been working on the city’s 2-million gallon tower at 48th Street and 10th Avenue. Painting of the city’s 1.5-million gallon tower at 30th Avenue and 39th Street near Meadowlark Hills Golf Course in northwest Kearney is finished. The smaller tower has the figure of a sandhill crane. The Florida crew also is adding a crane to the side of the tower at 48th Street and 10th Avenue.

Painting the two large water towers is part of improvements that are under way for Kearney’s 230-mile water distribution system.

The city of Kearney is paying almost $5 million to build the new water tower in northeast Kearney. The new tower will help ensure there’s an adequate volume of water for Kearney residents years into the future.

Last year, Kearney residents and businesses used 2.33 billion gallons of water that came from wells in the Platte River and from a wellfield developed 10 years ago northwest of Kearney near the city and county landfill.

Construction of the third large water tower is under way in northeast Kearney at 48th Street and Avenue N. When the third large tower comes online, it will boost the storage capacity of the city and help reduce wear and tear on pumps by reducing the number of times when the wells must switch on to pump water from the wellfields.

Kearney’s Director of Utilities Anton Jelinek reported that, during the hot summer, daily consumption is about 12 million gallons. Consumption falls to 4 million gallons per day during the winter.

Having the second wellfield provides Kearney with a backup for the wells in the river.