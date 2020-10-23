CPNRD online portal opens Wednesday for public info

GRAND ISLAND — An online public scoping meeting for an eastern Dawson County flood control plan will be open from Wednesday through Nov. 30.

The Central Platte Natural Resources District has an agreement to develop a watershed plan and environmental assessment for the Spring and Buffalo Creeks Watershed. That work will be done through the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The online meeting is posted at cpnrd.org as one of the rotation topics on the home page. It is part of the process to inform the public about the plan and gather public input.

The focus area is approximately 266,870 acres that primarily are ag land used for row crops and pasture. It includes the city of Lexington while Cozad and Overton are adjacent to the area.

According to a CPNRD press release, Spring and Buffalo creeks have a history of flooding. That includes March and July 2019 floods that affected homes, businesses, infrastructure and ag properties.

The watershed plan will help to identify structures and other options to reduce flood damage, as well as opportunities for groundwater recharge, improved threatened and endangered species habitat, and recreation.