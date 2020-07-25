GRAND ISLAND — The Central Platte Natural Resources District Board approved a fiscal year 2021 general and sinking fund budget totaling $24.7 million Thursday that will require fewer property taxes than in FY2020.
There was a public hearing prior to the regular board meeting.
According to a press release, the property tax asking of approximately $4.06 million is a decrease of $147,325.
Major expenditures in the FY2021 budget are $4 million for future integrated water management plan compliance and $2.1 million in Watershed Flood Prevention and Operations grants to complete watershed assessments.
A public hearing on the property tax levy will be at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 3.
The August meeting was moved to Sept. 3 to accommodate advertising requirements. Valuations from counties within the CPNRD aren’t available until Aug. 20.
The board approved several changes to the board policy that sets monthly meetings at 2 p.m. on the fourth Thursday.
The changes are to permanently move the August meeting to the first Thursday in September, and move November and December meetings a week earlier to avoid conflicts with Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Board action still is required to change any other monthly board meeting day.
General Manager Lyndon Vogt reported Thursday that CPNRD will advertise a virtual public meeting hosted by JEO engineering consultants from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 about the Watershed Flood Prevention and Operations assessment for the Lower Wood River.
Also, consultants from HDR plan to tour the Elm Creek and Turkey Creek watershed areas next week, with a public meeting to be scheduled later this summer.
Vogt reported that five ag producers who were issued cease-and-desist orders in May remain out of compliance with the CPNRD Groundwater Quality Management Program.
Those cases have been turned over to legal counsel.