CPNRD and The Nature Conservacy establish terms for $4.4 million Resilient Futures for Nebraska Soil Health initiative

GRAND ISLAND — An agreement between the Central Platte Natural Resources District and The Nature Conservancy establishes terms for the $4.4 million Resilient Futures for Nebraska Soil Health initiative.
A CPNRD press release says the goal is to provide central Nebraska ag producers technical and financial assistance for soil health improvement practices — cover crops, reduced tillage, diversified crop rotations — on 100,000 acres of cropland during the next five years.
Upper Big Blue NRD also is a partner.
Funds through the Resource Conservation Partnership Program are provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and matched by ag supply chain companies such as Cargill, Target and McDonald’s.
Initiative partners plan to enroll 20,000 acres from December 2020 to March 2021.
Payments will be $15-$40 per acre, depending on the practice implemented, with no maximum amount per farm operation. Payments are guaranteed by the acre and not tied to carbon storage.
Contact CPNRD’s Courtney Widup at widup@cpnrd.org or 308-385-6282 for more details.
In other business at Thursday’s CPNRD board meeting, Lalit Jha of Nebraska-based JEO Consulting Group reviewed new floodplain maps approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that reflect reduced flood risks resulting from the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Flood Risk Reduction Project completed in March 2019.
The project in northwest Grand Island and areas of Hall County north and west of the city involved the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, CPNRD, city of Grand Island, and Hall and Merrick counties.
The new maps are posted at grand-island.com/departments/regional-planning/regional-planning/flood-maps
The FEMA approval maps reduce the floodplain and also flood insurance requirements for 600 property owners and new developments.
CPNRD General Manager Lyndon Vogt said JEO also will update the district’s Hazard Mitigation Plan for which Central Platte has signed an agreement with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.
The plan allows participating counties, communities and schools to apply for grants to fund projects that reduce natural disaster threats. It was initiated in 2010 and must be updated every five years.
The board also was told:
- District court dates are set for three violators of cease-and-desist orders issued in May for CPNRD Groundwater Quality Management Program violations: Artie Moller, Nov. 15, Merrick County; Bernard Katzberg, Nov. 25, Hall County; and Richard Urban, Dec. 2, Polk County.
- The Nebraska Association of Resources Districts signed a purchase agreement Oct. 8 for an office at 8100 S. 15th St. in Lincoln to replace the former office that was burned and looted during June riots near the State Capitol. The new site is the current location of the Nebraska Community Foundation, which will become an NARD tenant.
