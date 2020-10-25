CPNRD and The Nature Conservacy establish terms for $4.4 million Resilient Futures for Nebraska Soil Health initiative

The project in northwest Grand Island and areas of Hall County north and west of the city involved the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, CPNRD, city of Grand Island, and Hall and Merrick counties.

The new maps are posted at grand-island.com/departments/regional-planning/regional-planning/flood-maps

The FEMA approval maps reduce the floodplain and also flood insurance requirements for 600 property owners and new developments.

CPNRD General Manager Lyndon Vogt said JEO also will update the district’s Hazard Mitigation Plan for which Central Platte has signed an agreement with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

The plan allows participating counties, communities and schools to apply for grants to fund projects that reduce natural disaster threats. It was initiated in 2010 and must be updated every five years.

The board also was told:

- District court dates are set for three violators of cease-and-desist orders issued in May for CPNRD Groundwater Quality Management Program violations: Artie Moller, Nov. 15, Merrick County; Bernard Katzberg, Nov. 25, Hall County; and Richard Urban, Dec. 2, Polk County.

- The Nebraska Association of Resources Districts signed a purchase agreement Oct. 8 for an office at 8100 S. 15th St. in Lincoln to replace the former office that was burned and looted during June riots near the State Capitol. The new site is the current location of the Nebraska Community Foundation, which will become an NARD tenant.