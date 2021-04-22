Cozad's Robert Henri Museum reopens with three special events

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery in Cozad will open May 1 by hosting three special events.

The first event will be the presentation of the Heritage Hero award to Marlene Geiger by the History Nebraska Board of Trustees. The award recognizes volunteers of cultural organizations across the state. Passionate about Robert Henri and the museum, Geiger has been the president of the board of directors for many years.

According to a museum press release, Geiger has been a steady hand in leading the organization through various periods of development and has led or been part of guiding the museum to aspire to even better things, including the construction of a new art gallery building and promoting the museum and gallery as a significant Robert Henri site.

The program then will turn to the dedication of a new hanging system in the museum’s Art Spirit Gallery. The purchase of the system, which makes art exhibit installations simpler and more efficient, was made possible by donations to honor the lives of two late members of the museum: Betty McKeone and Earl Pharris.

McKeone was involved with the museum for more than 30 years and served as the artist of the month on several occasions. Earl was president of the board of directors and was active in the affairs of the museum.

