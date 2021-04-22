Cozad's Robert Henri Museum reopens with three special events

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery in Cozad will open May 1 by hosting three special events.
The first event will be the presentation of the Heritage Hero award to Marlene Geiger by the History Nebraska Board of Trustees. The award recognizes volunteers of cultural organizations across the state. Passionate about Robert Henri and the museum, Geiger has been the president of the board of directors for many years.
According to a museum press release, Geiger has been a steady hand in leading the organization through various periods of development and has led or been part of guiding the museum to aspire to even better things, including the construction of a new art gallery building and promoting the museum and gallery as a significant Robert Henri site.
The program then will turn to the dedication of a new hanging system in the museum’s Art Spirit Gallery. The purchase of the system, which makes art exhibit installations simpler and more efficient, was made possible by donations to honor the lives of two late members of the museum: Betty McKeone and Earl Pharris.
McKeone was involved with the museum for more than 30 years and served as the artist of the month on several occasions. Earl was president of the board of directors and was active in the affairs of the museum.
The museum also will formally open its new exhibit, “From the 100th Meridian to International Fame.” The exhibit provides visitors with an overview of the Cozad and Henri story from his family’s arrival from Ohio to their departure after the shooting of Alf Pearson. It includes the results of research that the museum’s director has been conducting for two years.
There have been many interesting discoveries that allow for a more complete interpretation of the Cozad family’s time in Nebraska.
Major contributions that made the exhibit possible have come from Humanities Nebraska, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, the Ervin and Grace Burkholder Foundation, the Bridge Marathon, Gwenn Spiess, Marilyn Peterson, Scott Schmunk, Sonny’s Super Foods, Paulsen Inc., and the membership and friends of the Robert Henri Museum.
In addition, the museum’s art gallery has undergone several changes this year as the famous painting, “Portrait of Queen Mariana,” the museum’s jewel, is currently on a national tour being shown at the Chrysler Art Museum and Milwaukee Art Museum. In turn, two significant Henri paintings have been loaned to the Cozad Museum: “Far Rockaway” and “Normandie Farm House.”
Finally, the museum is pleased to announce it will host its first 2021 Artist of the Month in May. The artist, Hana Brock, is originally from Lexington and is a fine arts student a the University of Nebraska at Omaha scheduled to graduate in May 2022.
The museum and art gallery are located at 218 E. Eighth St. in Cozad and will be open from May 1 to Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information about the May 1 program call 308-784-4154 or visit the museum’s website at roberthenrimuseum.org.