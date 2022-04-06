Cozad’s swimming pool projects gets hand from Aksarben

OMAHA — The city of Cozad has received an Aksarben Community Grant to help restore the town’s swimming pool.

Aksarben announed its community grant recipients on Tuesday.

The program is an initiative of the Aksarben Foundation. Since its inception, the initiative has had a recurring benefit on all 93 counties of the state.

The matching-fund grants are funded by the Aksarben Foundation and targeted to community improvement projects and/or workforce development on a local level. Any Nebraska 501(c)(3) organization is welcome to apply throughout the year. March 15 is the cutoff for applications each year.

Organizations interested in the grant program may visit aksarben.org.