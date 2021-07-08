Cozad’s road race open for runner registrations

COZAD — The eight annual C.E.B. Memorial 100th Meridian 5K and 10K road race will be Aug. 7 in downtown Cozad.

The race honors the late Claude Berreckman, who died in 2013. Race proceeds will fund scholarships in Berreckman’s name to students at Cozad High School.

Runners and walkers can register online at tinyurl.com/100thMeridian10KEntry or an entry form is available on the Facebook page for 100th Meridian 10K.

Late registration and packet pickup will be at the office of Berreckman & Bazata at Eighth and Meridian in Cozad beginning at 6:45 a.m. on race day.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. Entrants will receive a T-shirt and movie pass to the Fox Theater in Cozad. Virtual entry also is available.

Participants with questions may call 308-784-2040 or email claudejr@cozadtel.net