COZAD — The 10th annual C.E.B. Memorial 100th Meridian 5K and 10K road races and 1 mile kids run will be held in downtown Cozad on Aug. 12.

In order to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this revival of a race that took place in the 1980s, we are adding a 1 mile kids run and other surprises for the 10th anniversary.

The road race honors Claude E. Berreckman, who passed away in 2013. Race proceeds will fund scholarships given in his name to Cozad High School students.

Runners and walkers can register online at http://tinyurl.com/100thMeridian10KEntry or an entry form is available on the Facebook page for 100th Meridian 10K.

Late registration and packet pickup will be at the office of Berreckman & Bazata at Eighth and Meridian in Cozad beginning at 6:45 a.m. the day of the race.

The 1 mile kids run starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K and 10K will start at 8:00 a.m. All entrants will receive a T-shirt and a movie pass to the Fox Theater in Cozad.

Virtual entry is also available. Any questions regarding the race may be directed to Claude Berreckman at 308-784-2040 or claudejr@cozadtel.net.