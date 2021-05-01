Cozad museum honoring native son Henri reopens Saturday

OSBORNE: Robert Henri is often described as a pioneer, a term he would have been very familiar with. In 1931, two years after his death, a Robert Henri Memorial Exhibition was coordinated by John Sloan and Eugene Speicher, both good friends of Henri. Sloan was Henri’s closest friend and one of the few people who knew about his Nebraska roots. Fifty-four paintings were in the show, many of which were loaned from the Henri estate. The show was first displayed in New York City where it was exhibited at The Metropolitan Museum of Art from March 9 to April 19, 1931. The show then traveled to the Baltimore Museum of Art through May of 1931. When we look at his paintings here in Cozad, it is unlike how many look at his paintings say, back East. There they might know a little of his Nebraska roots, such as the fact that his father shot and killed a local rancher and deputy sheriff. People from those far off places think of him as this urbane, sophisticated painter and teacher, but in fact his roots are here and it certainly impacted him.