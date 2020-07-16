LEXINGTON — A Cozad man is accused of sending sexually explicit text messages to a minor while he was on probation for a sexual assault conviction.
According to court records, Nathaniel Manning, 25, of Cozad is charged in Dawson County Court with felony enticement by an electronic communication device.
On June 17, court records indicate, Manning allegedly sent “inappropriate” text messages to a female co-worker who was younger than 16 at the time of the alleged crime.
The victim and Manning worked together at a Lexington fast-food restaurant. She reported that she had given Manning her phone number for work purposes because he was in charge of the work schedule.
Manning was on probation at the time of the alleged crime, according to court records. As part of his probation, he was prohibited from communicating with minors.
On June 3, 2019, Manning had been sentenced in Dawson County District Court for first-degree sexual assault that occurred in June 2018. Court records show he subjected a person between ages 12 and 16 to “sexual penetration and without consent of said person.”
The court sentenced Manning to five years probation beginning June 3, 2019. He was sentenced to 179 days jail and was given credit for that same amount of time he already served before his sentencing. He also was ordered to serve six months of house arrest beginning June 15, 2019. Additionally, Manning had to register as a sex offender for his crime.
Court records say Manning also violated his probation two months after his sentencing on Aug. 7, 2019. He again was sentenced to five years probation on Nov. 18, 2019.
Following the alleged June incident, Manning was jailed Tuesday at Dawson County Jail.
A bond and court date have not been set.
If convicted of felony enticement by an electronic communication device, Manning faces up to two years in prison.
