Cozad celebrates its famous painter with Holidays at the Robert Henri Museum

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery will sponsor its annual Holidays at the Henri on Dec. 3-4.

From 4-7 p.m. Dec. 3, the museum will be hosting an open house that will include Christmas decorations along with guided tours of the historic house and art gallery.

Desserts, coffee and beverages will be served.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4, the museum will continue its open house.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year the museum will return to a long tradition of having various groups decorating trees in individual rooms.

Groups include the Cozad Student Council, JM’s Gifts and Service Drug, Prairie Point Junction, Presence Candles, and the local book club which is 50 years old.

Santa Claus will be on hand 1-4 p.m. Dec. 4 and the museum will have horse and buggy rides available, weather permitting.

Two exhibits will be available for viewing, including Through My Own Language: Robert Henri and His Portraits, Paintings and Sketches in the gallery, and Robert Henri: From the 100th Meridian to International Fame in the museum.