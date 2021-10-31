COVID won't go away; several cases of a mutation of delta variant confirmed in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — Don’t let your guard down. COVID still haunts this area.
Susan Puckett, Two Rivers Public Health Department’s community health nurse, blames a “relaxed” public attitude for the fact that the Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial has been parked in the red “pandemic” level for the last six weeks.
“A couple of smaller towns in the Two Rivers jurisdiction still have lots and lots and lots of COVID, especially in the Phelps and Dawson county areas. In Kearney, it’s a steady stream,” she said.
“People hear national news that says COVID is declining. Then our efforts to keep it away begin to decline and we get a reverse effect. Wear your mask, and encourage everyone else to do the same,” she said.
Puckett said Two Rivers is averaging about 50 new cases of COVID a day. “Last week, we had a little drop in new cases, but that’s going back up this week. We are still in the red pandemic zone,” she said.
One bright statistic: Nebraska is averaging 212 new cases a day, far fewer than Wyoming’s 494 and Colorado’s 391.
She also said that several cases of a mutation of the highly contagious delta variant have been confirmed in Two Rivers in recent weeks.
As she has in recent weeks, Puckett again pushed hard for vaccinations. The positivity rate of those tested remains around 10%, and people aged 10 to 49 “are in a race” for the most cases of COVID. “They are the least vaccinated,” she said.
She said 83% of currently hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated. “The unvaccinated are 12 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die of COVID, than the fully vaccinated,” she said.
Yet, efforts to vaccinate everyone over the age of 12 are going “painfully slow.” Just 46% of people older than 12 in Two Rivers are vaccinated, compared to 57% of people nationwide, she said.
Meanwhile, COVID vaccines for children aged 5-12 will be available soon, Puckett said.
Pfizer did a three-phase clinical trial, giving 2,250 children aged 5-11 one-third of the dose given to adults and teenagers. Scientists found it to be 90.7% effective with no serious side effects. But, Puckett cautioned, “This was a small number of kids being tested.”
However, independent scientists have “heartily approved” the data. On Friday afternoon, the FDA approved it, and the OK from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected soon. Puckett said Two Rivers expects to receive the vaccine before the final green light so it can begin to vaccinate children as soon as formal approval is given.
In other news, she said COVID testing has increased, especially at the new unit placed this month in the parking lot at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N. It is open 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
In other figures, 10 of the 31 total ICU beds at Two Rivers area hospitals are being used by COVID patients. She said 22 adults and one child are hospitalized with COVID, while five other patients are awaiting test results. Four COVID patients are on ventilators.
She noted, however, that many area nurses are resigning due to exhaustion after the non-stop demands of the 19-month pandemic, “but COVID beds are full. The data is not changing in a meaningful way,” she added.
Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.