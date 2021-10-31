COVID won't go away; several cases of a mutation of delta variant confirmed in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — Don’t let your guard down. COVID still haunts this area.

Susan Puckett, Two Rivers Public Health Department’s community health nurse, blames a “relaxed” public attitude for the fact that the Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial has been parked in the red “pandemic” level for the last six weeks.

“A couple of smaller towns in the Two Rivers jurisdiction still have lots and lots and lots of COVID, especially in the Phelps and Dawson county areas. In Kearney, it’s a steady stream,” she said.

“People hear national news that says COVID is declining. Then our efforts to keep it away begin to decline and we get a reverse effect. Wear your mask, and encourage everyone else to do the same,” she said.

Puckett said Two Rivers is averaging about 50 new cases of COVID a day. “Last week, we had a little drop in new cases, but that’s going back up this week. We are still in the red pandemic zone,” she said.

One bright statistic: Nebraska is averaging 212 new cases a day, far fewer than Wyoming’s 494 and Colorado’s 391.

She also said that several cases of a mutation of the highly contagious delta variant have been confirmed in Two Rivers in recent weeks.