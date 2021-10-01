COVID: Risk dial stays in pandemic level

KEARNEY — COVID-19 isn’t slowing down. For the second straight week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department risk dial remains in the pandemic level. The dial is released every Thursday

This week, 313 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, just three fewer than the 316 new cases Sept. 16-22 and six fewer than the 319 new cases Sept. 3-9. Those figures are far below the 400 confirmed new cases Sept. 8-14, but still are alarmingly high.

The risk dial reflects the spread of COVID cases across seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. The average daily number of new cases is 54.

Trouble spots in the region include Holdrege, where new cases this week were 3 ½ times higher than a month ago. In fact, 27% of all COVID cases in Holdrege since March 2020 were recorded in September.

“Phelps County in particular has seen an outbreak of cases in the past two weeks, especially among people under 30,” Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist, said.

Smaller outbreaks in smaller counties such as Franklin, Gosper, Harlan and Kearney also seem to be driving the newly detected cases, Menon said.