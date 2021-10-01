 Skip to main content
COVID: Risk dial stays in pandemic level
COVID: Risk dial stays in pandemic level

  • Updated
Risk dial Sept. 30, 2021

The Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial remains in the pandemic, or highest, level for the second week in a row.

 Two Rivers Public Health Department, courtesy

KEARNEY — COVID-19 isn’t slowing down. For the second straight week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department risk dial remains in the pandemic level. The dial is released every Thursday

This week, 313 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, just three fewer than the 316 new cases Sept. 16-22 and six fewer than the 319 new cases Sept. 3-9. Those figures are far below the 400 confirmed new cases Sept. 8-14, but still are alarmingly high.

The risk dial reflects the spread of COVID cases across seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. The average daily number of new cases is 54.

Trouble spots in the region include Holdrege, where new cases this week were 3 ½ times higher than a month ago. In fact, 27% of all COVID cases in Holdrege since March 2020 were recorded in September.

“Phelps County in particular has seen an outbreak of cases in the past two weeks, especially among people under 30,” Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist, said.

Smaller outbreaks in smaller counties such as Franklin, Gosper, Harlan and Kearney also seem to be driving the newly detected cases, Menon said.

“The risk dial level reflects the weekly incidence and positivity rates, dramatically constrained medical/surgical bed availability and ICU utilization rates, insufficient testing and contact tracing, and high rates of COVID hospitalizations in the district,” Menon said.

In the past two weeks, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has reported 497 new cases in the Two Rivers region, including:

— Buffalo County - 260

—  Dawson County - 124

—  Franklin - 11

—  Gosper - 5

—  Harlan - 3

—  Kearney - 22

—  Phelps - 72

Since mid-August, about 10% of the 3,000 COVID tests conducted in the seven-county Two Rivers region were positive.

As of Thursday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 12 COVID patients. Three were on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 18 COVID patients, including two on ventilators. Ten COVID patients are in intensive care units.

In addition, four adults and one pediatric patient are hospitalized with conditions that could be COVID-related.

About 28% of staffed hospital beds are currently available across Two Rivers, but staffed ICU beds in the seven-county region have dropped to 28, a one-third drop from the average available number in 2020.

“Hospitals report continuing pressure on inpatient services,” Menon said.

The number of people who are fully vaccinated against COVID is increasing, but slowly. As of Tuesday, 45% of Two Rivers’ total population of 97,132 had been vaccinated, including 56% of those age 18 and older. The rate was 44% the week before.

Vaccines are not available for children younger than age 12.

Free vaccines are available at pharmacies throughout the district. For the schedule of free Two Rivers vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org.

Where to get a COVID shot

COVID-19 vaccines are available at medical clinics and local pharmacies. Two Rivers also offers free vaccines in the next two weeks at:

Monday: 5-7 p.m. Phelps County Courthouse, Holdrege

Tuesday: 5-7 p.m. Two Rivers office, 516 W. 11th St., Kearney

Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mobile Clinic, Elwood

Thursday: 5-7 p.m., Dawson County annex building, 200 W. 7th St., Lexington

Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1406 Q St., Franklin

Oct. 11: 5-7 p.m. Phelps County Courthouse, 715 Fifth Ave., Holdrege

Oct. 13: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Johnson Building, 509 W. Main St., Alma

Oct. 12: 5-7 p.m. Two Rivers office, 516 W. 11th St., Kearney

Oct. 14: 5-7 p.m. Dawson County Annex Building, 200 W. 7th St., Lexington

Oct. 15: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Peterson Grocery Store, 718 Fourth St., Gothenburg

For more information, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154.

