COVID risk dial rises into ‘moderate’ level in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 risk dial has climbed into the yellow “moderate” zone for the first time since late March.

The dial, released Thursday, has climbed from the June 22 “low” level. It reflects a steady rise in the virus in recent weeks, its resurgence in certain areas and rising cases in people over age 60.

Two Rivers said 593 cases of COVID have been recorded in the seven-county area since June 1, and the weekly positive test rate has tripled in the last six weeks. Over half of all COVID tests conducted in Phelps County in the past month have been positive.

That compares to 507 cases recorded in Two Rivers between May 25-June 22. During that time, 25% of COVID tests at hospitals and clinics were been positive.

In the last week alone, 187 cases of COVID have been reported in the region, and 30% of all tests conducted at hospitals and clinics have been positive. In the past month, between 25% and 33% of tests conducted on people aged 60 and over have been positive.

As of Wednesday morning, 12 COVID patients were hospitalized in the Two Rivers counties of Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

As of Wednesday, 53% of the 97,000 people in the Two Rivers region had received the minimum dose of COVID vaccines, while 49% are fully vaccinated and have received at least one booster shot, including 75% of people aged 60 and over.

Two Rivers offers COVID testing 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at its offices at 516 W. 11th St., Kearney. (That office will be closed Monday for Independence Day.) Pre-registration is required. Visit trphd.org and click on COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines are available at healthcare providers, pharmacies or Two Rivers. For a schedule of Two Rivers vaccination clinics, visit www.trphd.org