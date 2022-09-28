COVID recovery funds sent to Amherst, Riverdale, Gibbon

KEARNEY — Three communities will receive monetary assistance with drinking water and wastewater challenges.

The Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to allocate some of Buffalo County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act money to assist Amherst, Riverdale and Gibbon.

Commissioner Bill Maendele said the budget committee reviewed the applications and recommended approval of the allocations.

The ARPA distributions include:

Amherst: $100,000 to help the community of 300 with its wastewater treatment facility.

Riverdale: $70,300 to help correct erosion near a bridge and to address a cell in the community of 200 with a sewage lagoon.

Gibbon: $100,000 to help the community of 1,600 with three challenges: a sewage lift station in a park, storm drain renovation and a test well that’s part of a project to pipe drinking water to the town.