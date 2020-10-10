COVID quarantine sidelines Shelton farmer, Deb Gangwish for 2 weeks while ag operations push forward

“We were in my pickup for three hours,” she said, and attended the same meetings into the following afternoon. “... In our meetings, we wore masks, sat 6 feet apart and followed all local DHMs (directed health measures).”

Gangwish first was notified of her need to quarantine by her passenger. She then got a call from a health department representative.

“We were in the middle of seed (corn) harvest with two crews, a wet corn harvest crew and our bean harvest crew. My husband and I decided to mitigate risk by having me stay away from the farm and our team,” she said, so she spent 14 days in a small cabin the family has at Central City. “I took my cats with me.”

She traveled to the family’s north Nebraska farm early this week, the day after she had completed her quarantine with no COVID-19 symptoms and two negative tests. Her companions were the two cats and a new 8-week-old charcoal lab named Jedi — Jed for short.

Farm work

“We have a crop to get out and that overshadows so much of life now, but I am still thinking,” Gangwish said, explaining that her time in quarantine made her think a lot about the right thing to do, and how her decisions affect others and the family farm.