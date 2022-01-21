COVID 'outnumbers' Gibbon Schools; plans to be back in school Tuesday

GIBBON — Gibbon Public Schools has closed again for the second time in a week because of illness.
Gibbon postponed its Jan. 14 staff development day, and the school was closed Monday due to a large number of staff members out sick. School resumed Tuesday and Wednesday, but staff members continued to be ill or were waiting for COVID-19 test results, Superintendent Vern Fisher said.
“We were getting outnumbered in terms of the rising COVID cases, the rising in staff and kids who were ill, and our ability to attend to the health and safety of everyone,” Fisher said.
There were 74 elementary and secondary students out sick Wednesday, and staff members were struggling to cover classes. The elementary principal was covering classes Wednesday, and there were not enough healthy bus drivers to get kids home, Fisher said. Little Buffalo Adventure Center, a day care in the community, also closed due to excessive illness, which affected teachers whose children attend the facility and students who take part in Gibbon’s early childhood program.
“We share a lot of students, families and staff with GPS, and their overall health affects us as ours does them. We try our best to provide a continuity of care that the community can rely on and thank our families for their trust in us,” said Lonna Pickel, owner of Little Buffalo Adventure Center. “Our families and the community have been incredibly supportive and understanding of this decision.”
Pickel expects the day care to be back open Monday.
Gibbon school’s review panel, consisting of Fisher, the school nurse, Board of Education president and vice president, met Wednesday evening to discuss the situation. The school closed Thursday, Friday and Monday. School will be back in session Tuesday. Educators and support staff members will be using Monday as a planning day.
“We have to get folks healthy. If that doesn’t happen, we won’t have that planning day on Monday, and we will try to start school Tuesday,” Fisher said.
Gibbon’s athletic events, practices and activities will continue as originally scheduled.
Because the school has been battling so much illness recently, the school has been making adjustments to be set up for remote learning if necessary. Remote learning would only be for five-day increments, and then they would return to in-person school. However, remote learning is not something the school is planning to implement at this time, Fisher said.
“We have a good plan. We don’t want people to be taken by surprise should that happen,” he added.
Gibbon is not the only school in Buffalo County that has been hit hard by an array of illnesses. Shelton closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to a high rate of illness in staff members. School was back in session Thursday for Shelton.
Elm Creek Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bret Schroder reported the school has seen an uptick in illness, including stomach bug and COVID-19. Covering classes and finding substitute teachers has proven to be a challenge this year, Schroder said.
“Teachers, during planning time, are covering other classes. ... Everyone has been wonderful pitching in. Teachers have helped immensely at a cost of planning time,” he added.
In order to provide teachers with time to plan for the rest of the year, Elm Creek’s Board of Education at their December meeting slated Feb. 28 through March 2 as instructional days for teachers to work on curriculum and instructional pieces.
Gibbon will not have to make up for the days they have had to close, and Fisher has been in discussions with Nebraska Commissioner of Education Dr. Matthew Blomstedt about their situation.
“I think the commissioner has done a lot to give flexibility for the schools. If it is right for kids, then it is the right decision,” Fisher said.