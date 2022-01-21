COVID 'outnumbers' Gibbon Schools; plans to be back in school Tuesday

GIBBON — Gibbon Public Schools has closed again for the second time in a week because of illness.

Gibbon postponed its Jan. 14 staff development day, and the school was closed Monday due to a large number of staff members out sick. School resumed Tuesday and Wednesday, but staff members continued to be ill or were waiting for COVID-19 test results, Superintendent Vern Fisher said.

“We were getting outnumbered in terms of the rising COVID cases, the rising in staff and kids who were ill, and our ability to attend to the health and safety of everyone,” Fisher said.

There were 74 elementary and secondary students out sick Wednesday, and staff members were struggling to cover classes. The elementary principal was covering classes Wednesday, and there were not enough healthy bus drivers to get kids home, Fisher said. Little Buffalo Adventure Center, a day care in the community, also closed due to excessive illness, which affected teachers whose children attend the facility and students who take part in Gibbon’s early childhood program.