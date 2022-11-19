COVID may be lurking like cranberry sauce this holiday

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases drop, people are again traveling to see friends and relatives for Thanksgiving.

But COVID-19 isn’t over, and while cases are minimal, the positivity rate inched upward between October and November.

The bottom line: If you are sick, stay home. If you’re not sure, wear a mask. That’s what Two Rivers Public Health Department is advising as the holiday season approaches.

So far this month, Two Rivers has confirmed 190 new cases of COVID and a 17.4% positivity rate in its seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

That’s slightly more than 10% of the 1,767 new cases confirmed in November 2021, according to Aravind Menon, the epidemiologist at Two Rivers. That 17.4% positivity rate has tumbled from last year's 24.5%.

“New cases have dropped to one-tenth to one-fourth of the monthly average of new COVID cases for the past two years, and the test positivity rate is also dropping,” Menon said.

Cases have also fallen at a steady rate since August, when 468 new cases were confirmed for a 21.9% positivity rate. Numbers fell to 240 new cases in September, 197 in October and 190 so far this month, but Menon noted that fewer people are being tested.

With less testing, many new tests reported to Two Rivers come from doctor’s offices and hospitals, so they tend to be symptomatic cases. Many people, especially those who are fully vaccinated, have no symptoms.

“I think we are seeing a definite increase in people coming to hospitals and medical centers with respiratory infections. Some part of that is clearly due to COVID, but this also seems like a particularly bad RSV season,” he said. “Both these issues seem to be combining to particularly hit older people this year.”

Menon advises anyone with symptoms of any kind — a cold, runny nose, cough, fever — to wear a mask at holiday gatherings, especially if older people are attending.

Akaela Lieth, the new communications and marketing manager for Two Rivers, said people should wear masks if they have any symptoms of respiratory illness, especially if high-risk people or older adults will be at the Thanksgiving gatherings.

Better yet, she said, stay home. “If you’re not feeling good, don’t go see Grandma and Grandpa, or wear a mask. Granted, nobody wants to wear a mask anymore. Nobody wants to hear that,” she said.

“But this isn’t so much thinking about yourself, but about others. COVID is still a problem,” she said. “People hear ‘COVID,’ and they shut it down and turn it off, but think of it like the flu. It’s now part of everyday life,” she said.

Those who have high-risk conditions or who have asthma, diabetes and other compromised conditions especially need to be cautious, she added.

Two Rivers is distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits at its office at 516 W. 11th St. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. Offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day and the day after. Starting Nov. 28, hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.