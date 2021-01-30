"COVID is a black box:" Victims talk of lingering symptoms, long recovery process

Nearly five weeks later, those symptoms linger. “Many days, I have no taste at all. Some days I can taste sweets but not salt, or the other way around,” she said. Not long ago she tasted salt when the couple went out for hamburgers and fries, “but the next day, my taste was gone again,” she said.

Last weekend, their extended family finally gathered for Christmas, but since Rita was unable to taste, Brad tasted food for her as she cooked. “I can still smell, but things have no flavor at all,” she said.

Brad’s fatigue

Brad still deals with extreme fatigue 30 days after quarantining. “I’ll be feeling fine one minute and then it just hits me. My head starts hurting a little bit and I’m looking for a place to sit down. My doctor has no idea how long this will last.”

When Brad first came out of quarantine, he took two-hour naps twice a day. He went to bed by 9 p.m. After most activities, he still requires a two-hour nap.

After watching their grandson wrestle not long ago, Brad “just went in and sat down. He was exhausted. One minute he’s fine, and the next minute he’s down for a two- to four-hour nap,” Rita said.