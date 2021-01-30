"COVID is a black box:" Victims talk of lingering symptoms, long recovery process

KEARNEY — For Brad Skiles of Huntley, fatigue comes on suddenly. He’s up and about and feeling fine. Then abruptly, he falls asleep for two hours.
His wife Rita has no sense of taste. That makes cooking well a challenge.
Not long ago, Scott Pickel of Gibbon splashed diesel fuel on himself and couldn’t smell it.
These people have recovered from COVID — but not quite. They still have lingering symptoms, including fatigue and the continuing loss of taste and smell.
“COVID is a black box,” David Cantral, M.D., said. A veteran pulmonologist, he treats COVID-19 patients at both CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center.
“This illness continues to produce surprises for us on a continuous basis. We are nowhere near full understanding of the short-term issues, let alone the long-term issues associated with it,” Cantral said.
“People who were not very sick initially now have these really debilitating symptoms. It will take months or years to work out the underlying causes of these symptoms and come up with treatments,” he said.
No wonder Two Rivers Public Health Department epidemiologist Aravind Menon said recovery is never 100% certain, scientifically. He uses the term “no longer symptomatic.”
Brad and Rita Skiles
For Brad Skiles, a retired architectural draftsman, COVID started in early December with a “really bad backache.” He put ice on his back and took aspirin, but when he developed a severe cough, he went to his physician, who swabbed his nose for COVID. Three days later, Two Rivers called and told Skiles he’d tested positive.
“I kind of expected it,” he said.
His doctor prescribed steroids and a pill for his cough. “Those two things really helped me,” he said. He remained quarantined until Christmas Day.
His wife Rita, retired director of transition services at Educational Service Unit 11 in Holdrege, didn’t suspect she might have COVID until she lost her sense of taste. “I was trying to be Brad’s caretaker and his mother at the same time. One day, something popped into my head: food doesn’t taste good.”
Two nights later, she woke up with terrible leg pain. It disappeared after she moved a bit, but a thought flashed into her head: “Oh my gosh. I have COVID too.”
She did not get tested. She simply assumed she had COVID and quarantined with Brad. They watched movies, did Sudoku and crossword puzzles. “For many days, I had no taste. Eating was like chewing on a piece of cardboard,” she said.
Nearly five weeks later, those symptoms linger. “Many days, I have no taste at all. Some days I can taste sweets but not salt, or the other way around,” she said. Not long ago she tasted salt when the couple went out for hamburgers and fries, “but the next day, my taste was gone again,” she said.
Last weekend, their extended family finally gathered for Christmas, but since Rita was unable to taste, Brad tasted food for her as she cooked. “I can still smell, but things have no flavor at all,” she said.
Brad’s fatigue
Brad still deals with extreme fatigue 30 days after quarantining. “I’ll be feeling fine one minute and then it just hits me. My head starts hurting a little bit and I’m looking for a place to sit down. My doctor has no idea how long this will last.”
When Brad first came out of quarantine, he took two-hour naps twice a day. He went to bed by 9 p.m. After most activities, he still requires a two-hour nap.
After watching their grandson wrestle not long ago, Brad “just went in and sat down. He was exhausted. One minute he’s fine, and the next minute he’s down for a two- to four-hour nap,” Rita said.
“I can see it in his face. He gets pale, loses color and then goes to bed, and instantly, he’s in a deep sleep. When he wakes up, he is renewed, pink and ready to go,” she said.
Scott Pickel
Scott Pickel didn’t realize he had COVID until he was installing a decorative patio in Minden in early November. As he used a strong-smelling solvent-based sealer, he couldn’t smell it. “When the homeowner complained about the smell, it was like a light bulb came on,” he said.
He recalled that the night before, as the family ate pizza, his wife Lonna couldn’t smell or taste it. The next day, she had a rapid antigen test for COVID in Gothenburg and tested positive. Scott called the clinic about getting a test, but was told not to come in. “They told me to assume I was positive and to self-quarantine at home,” he said.
Both he and Lonna, who runs a daycare center in Gibbon, quarantined for two weeks. When their son Kaleb, 17, a senior on the basketball team at Gibbon High School, got COVID, likely from a classmate, they quarantined again for two weeks. “We had to quarantine twice, for a total of a month,” Scott said.
Scott had mild symptoms, “bad headaches, like a hangover, but without a party the night before. One day I had chills, but I had no fever. I never took my temperature. I never felt sick. I just lost my sense of smell and taste,” he said.
Now, nearly three months past the virus, he has just 20% to 30% of his sense of taste, and no sense of smell. “I have a plate of bacon or splash of cologne and I can’t smell it. I spilled diesel fuel on myself and couldn’t even smell it,” he said.
“The smell of smoke? I don’t have that luxury anymore,” he said. “I hate to complain when other people have really serious issues after COVID, but eating is boring now. Not long ago, I put a spoonful of garlic salt in my mouth and I couldn’t taste or smell it. It was like eating sawdust. We take the sense of smell for granted.”
What doctors say
Dr. David Cantral said some symptoms that follow COVID-19 are “unlike anything I have dealt with. Their severity and variety are among the more surprising and distressing features for both health care practitioners and patients,” he said.
Those features fall into two primary categories:
- Those that are expected and can be explained based on the severity of organ damage a patient suffered, such as shortness of breath, and a patient who needed supplemental oxygen due to severe lung damage from COVID.
- Those that are more vague and mysterious and don’t correlate with any organ injury the patient suffered while acutely ill. This type is harder to deal with because there often is no good explanation, Cantral said.
“I have had patients who had mild COVID infections who weeks later have persistent pain and tightness in their chest and shortness of breath, but perfectly normal chest X-rays, CT scans and breathing tests. It’s difficult to find a treatment for a problem when you cannot identify its cause,” he said.
Fatigue is very common, too, along with difficulty concentrating and difficulty thinking. Testing proves fruitless.
For patients who have lung issues after COVID, and people who have identifiable lung damage on their X-rays or scans or breathing tests, Cantral uses medications and treatments to try to improve their lung function or suppress a symptom like cough or wheezing.
For people with symptoms but no evidence of damage, doctors try the same medications “but usually end up reassuring the patients that their tests all look good, and that we suspect with time the symptoms will improve. As time goes on we will have a better idea if that is true or not,” he said.
Brad Kernick
Brad Kernick of Kearney felt “fine” when he got COVID-19 in late fall. He had no fever or headache. “It was like a severe chest cold,” he said.
Nevertheless, he spent five days at CHI Health Good Samaritan because of a low oxygen level. He was treated with remdisivir (“They figured if it was good enough for then-President Trump, it was good enough for me”). Kernick also was given a transfusion of plasma from a recovered COVID patient. “I think that was the silver bullet,” he said.
Two weeks after recovery, he developed pneumonia. “It was a double-whammy. That often happens with COVID because your immune system is compromised and your lungs are weak,” he said.
But Kernick is recovering. Three weeks ago, he resumed exercising three times a week, and he is back to delivering lunches for Meals on Wheels. “This reinforces that I’m pretty darn lucky,” he said.
‘Almost a relief’
“Lucky” is what Brad and Rita Skiles say, too. “This is crazy, but for us, getting COVID was almost a relief. We lived as paranoid people for so long. We wore masks. We had groceries delivered or brought to the car. Now that we’ve had it, that was an ‘aha’ moment,” Rita said.
They’re still mystified as to how they got the virus. They always wore masks and stayed close to home. They did not spend Thanksgiving or Christmas with their children and grandchildren, who had all had COVID early in the fall.
This weekend, Brad, a military veteran, will get his first COVID-19 vaccine. “This has been an adventure,” he said. “It’s all anyone talks about. I don’t know what we’ll talk about when this is over.”