COVID declined, but it's still the top health story of 2022

KEARNEY — As it was a year ago, COVID-19 was the top news story of 2022 in the health category.

The Two Rivers COVID risk dial, issued weekly, sat in the highest, or “severe” category for the early weeks of 2022. Two Rivers reported 764 new cases of COVID the week of Jan. 5-11. These were primarily the new omicron strain of the virus.

Relief came by late winter. The dial tumbled to the “low” level in early March, but Two Rivers offered vaccinations, and mobile vaccination and testing sites, much of the year to serve its seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

On Aug. 18, cases were so low that Two Rivers discontinued its weekly COVID-19 risk dial, which it had launched on April 19, 2020. Two Rivers had issued 95 weekly COVID reports in those two years.

By Aug. 31, new bivalent boosters became available, but demand for vaccines dwindled, and Two Rivers closed testing clinics due to low demand. At year’s end, 60% of people over age 60 in the Two Rivers region were fully vaccinated and boosted, but that figure was just over 50% for all ages in the seven counties. Because a large segment of the population was skeptical of vaccines, those figures had changed very little throughout the year.

As the year ended, COVID cases began climbing again. Some health officials worried about an assault of RSV, the flu and COVID in January 2023.

Due to demands of COVID, Two Rivers expanded in early January, nearly doubling its size at 516 W. 11th St. On May 3, Gov. Pete Ricketts came to Kearney to congratulate Two Rivers on becoming an accredited public health department.

Other significant events in health care and related fields in 2022 included:

Kearney Regional Medical Center merger

The second most significant health story of 2022 was Kearney Regional Medical Center’s merger with Bryan Health in Lincoln.

As of Jan. 6, Kearney Regional became wholly owned by Bryan Health. KRMC’s 850 employees are now among Bryan Health’s 6,300 employees.

KRMC CEO Bill Calhoun described KRMC’s growth as “quite staggering.” KRMC, at 804 22nd Ave., was previously owned by Kansas-based MDM Corp. It opened with 22 beds in early 2014, but it now has 93 beds and has completed four additions.

New head of CHI Health Good Samaritan

Curt Coleman became president of CHI Health Good Samaritan in July. He succeeded Mike Schnieders, who retired in late March after leading Good Sam for nearly 12 years.

Coleman is the former executive officer of Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. He also held top administrative positions at Spencer (Iowa) Hospital and Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt, in DeWitt, Iowa.

RSV and the flu

As COVID declined, rates of flu and the respiratory syncytial virus were spiraling upward. Doctors had credited the wearing of masks during COVID with the low rate of influenza a year ago, but by the end of 2022, it was surging.

RSV caused the most hospitalizations of any virus, doctors said. Younger children tended to get more sick than older children.

Crossroads Mission Avenue

Crossroads Mission Avenue, the shelter and recovery program for homeless people at 1404 E. 39th St., opened 15 long-term transitional housing units in May for people who completed its program and for anyone who needs long-term temporary housing.

Also this year, Crossroads purchased a building in Lexington that by 2024 will provide 17 apartments for men and women who need emergency shelter and transitional housing in Dawson County. In July, Crossroads also began a monthly mobile food pantry in Lexington, partnering with the Food Bank of the Heartland.

Give Where You Live

The Kearney Area Community Foundation held its 10th annual Give Where You Live 24-hour fundraising campaign Dec. 1 and raised a record $1.59 million for 181 nonprofits in Buffalo County.