COVID Crisis: Nurses at both Kearney hospitals physically, emotionally drained

Meanwhile, KRMC leaders and the recruitment team have been “proactive” in creating new ways to attract talent. This year, it launched a nurse residency program that allows newly graduated nurses to work in each hospital unit before choosing the one where they’d like to begin their career.

KRMC personnel go to career fairs and work creatively to create “more of a presence throughout Nebraska and surrounding states,” Fecht said. “We are always looking for creative ways to display our culture and showcase our talented staff that new applicants would be working with daily,” she said.

Calhoun said the hospital is working on a new “holistic recruitment structure.” The hospital has offered not only signing bonuses, but extras like housing credit and child care, tailored to each applicant. It has rented rooms for traveling nurses as well.

“We’re thinking of all sorts of ideas to make coming here more marketable,” he said. “We’re willing to negotiate for the right person. Our retention rates are higher, and we’ve filled some positions, but more positions are available than there are people out there.”

Costs climb

Meanwhile, the cost of hiring traveling nurses keeps climbing. It has risen by 30% since the pandemic began, Calhoun said.