COVID Crisis: Nurses at both Kearney hospitals physically, emotionally drained

KEARNEY — As demands of the COVID-19 pandemic press on, CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center are facing a challenge: retaining and attracting nurses.
“Prior to the pandemic, our entire nation was experiencing a well-documented nursing shortage. The pandemic has not helped,” said registered nurse Kimber Bonner, vice president of patient care services at Good Sam.
Since COVID-19 began in March 2020, nursing vacancies also have affected Kearney Regional, according to Sara Fecht, human relations business partner. Right now, it has 235 nurses directly dealing with patients.
“Not only are we seeing less staff, but we need more nurses than we did before due to increased demand,” Fecht said.
She said the availability of health care professionals “is always fluctuating,” but a “more evident decline” began in the fall of 2020, when the pandemic began to peak, and it hasn’t let up.
KRMC has, and does, ask regular staff members to put in overtime if needed — compensated, of course — “but they’re physically exhausted and emotionally drained by the pandemic,” CEO Bill Calhoun said.
Some nurses are so burned out they have left the profession. Others have left local jobs to become traveling nurses who take temporary positions at hospitals around the country. Those positions are generally well-paid.
It’s a problem hospital administrators here are working to alleviate.
Extra shifts
“No one has experienced an event with the duration or scale of COVID-19,” said Good Sam’s Bonner. During the pandemic, all Good Sam nurses were required to take one extra shift every six weeks, which equaled 12 extra hours every 42 days.
Bonner said the number of nurses at Good Sam was “proprietary information” that could not be made public, but she said Good Sam is using hiring-bonus incentives and “other innovative ways” to recruit and utilize staff members.
At KRMC, nurses have been asked to work extra shifts during COVID, thus “increasing the burden on our staff,” Fecht said.
While both hospitals created units for COVID patients early on, those have been adjusted depending on patient needs. At KRMC, a COVID unit was created, taken down when cases tumbled this summer, then created again.
Neither KRMC nor Good Sam provided specific numbers when asked how many nurses are needed to care for COVID patients. Both said the nurse-to-patient ratio depends on the severity of the illness and other factors.
Neither hospital has required its nurses to be vaccinated against COVID. Fecht said “the majority” of the nursing staff has been vaccinated. At Good Sam, neither Bonner nor President Mike Schnieders provided those numbers.
Fecht said Kearney Regional is working hard to alleviate nurse burnout. It has created soothing break rooms. It is offering the opportunity for staff members to share stories about the stress and pressure of caring for COVID patients. The hospital is also working on a new “burnout” campaign,” according to Calhoun.
Traveling nurses
Long before COVID, both hospitals routinely used traveling nurses to supplement their nursing needs. These are nurses who are brought in to work temporarily for a specific period.
KRMC uses traveling nurses when there are sustained vacancies in permanent positions, but right now, it is using twice as many traveling nurses as it normally does, Fecht said. They are usually contracted for 13 weeks at a time.
“The market has become extremely competitive, with nearly every hospital in the country searching in the same pool for traveling staff,” Fecht said. She said Kearney Regional “always strives” to offer competitive pay for such positions, and that data is now being reviewed to see if changes are needed. A market analysis is being done as well.
“We are attempting to attract nurses and compete on a national level. We are designing our approach to compensation to align with that goal,” she said.
Attracting new talent
Meanwhile, KRMC leaders and the recruitment team have been “proactive” in creating new ways to attract talent. This year, it launched a nurse residency program that allows newly graduated nurses to work in each hospital unit before choosing the one where they’d like to begin their career.
KRMC personnel go to career fairs and work creatively to create “more of a presence throughout Nebraska and surrounding states,” Fecht said. “We are always looking for creative ways to display our culture and showcase our talented staff that new applicants would be working with daily,” she said.
Calhoun said the hospital is working on a new “holistic recruitment structure.” The hospital has offered not only signing bonuses, but extras like housing credit and child care, tailored to each applicant. It has rented rooms for traveling nurses as well.
“We’re thinking of all sorts of ideas to make coming here more marketable,” he said. “We’re willing to negotiate for the right person. Our retention rates are higher, and we’ve filled some positions, but more positions are available than there are people out there.”
Costs climb
Meanwhile, the cost of hiring traveling nurses keeps climbing. It has risen by 30% since the pandemic began, Calhoun said.
Traveling nurses make up about 10% of the hospital’s total workforce, “but we’d rather bring them in than burn people out with overtime,” he said.
For that reason, Kearney Regional has what Calhoun called a “jack of all trades” program where nurses are paid a higher base salary and trained to be flexible so they assist in any department when needed.
“We have trained, skilled nurses who normally work in the ER who are willing to work in the ICU, for example. This program has helped immensely,” he said.
Good Sam relies on the 14-hospital Catholic Health Initiatives network, to which it belongs. Schnieders said patients can be transferred to other CHI Health hospitals if needed. Good Sam can bring in additional staff members, equipment and supplies from other CHI facilities.
Fecht called the Kearney Regional staff “incredible. They have really stepped up to care for everyone to make sure patients can receive quality care close to home.”
Nevertheless, Calhoun said a long-term solution is needed.
“We don’t think COVID is going to disappear. After the surge of last year, numbers went down. We had COVID patients periodically, but then numbers went back up,” he said. “We may be seeing the end of the delta variant for now, whatever that means, but we’re anticipating being in this for the long haul.”