COVID cases starting to rise again in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — COVID-19 is sneaking back.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department has recorded 436 cases of COVID in the past four weeks (May 18-June 15) in its seven counties.

More than one-quarter of those cases, or 121, were diagnosed in the last week.

From May 19-25, Two Rivers reported 70 new cases, marking the first time since February that new cases climbed over 50 in a single week. This represents a fourfold increase compared to the previous two months.

Two separate COVID outbreaks have been reported at long-term care facilities in the district in the past two weeks, according to Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers.

The Two Rivers’ COVID-19 risk dial remains in the lowest-risk green zone, but it is creeping up. Three months after the pandemic began on March 20, 2020, Two Rivers began issuing weekly risk dials, but it reduced those in April because cases were dwindling. Now they are rising again.

The overall test positivity rate has risen to 18%, “possibly indicating widespread underreporting of negative test results, and over-testing of positive cases,” Menon said.

He said most people with COVID-19 symptoms now test at home using an antigen test and don’t report negative results to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which keep statistics.

People who test positive may be more likely to get a second test at a clinic or the health department to confirm their status and perhaps use the test results for purposes such as requesting sick leave, Menon said.

As of Thursday morning, seven COVID patients were hospitalized in the Two Rivers region, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper. Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. “We’re not seeing a surge in COVID hospitalizations outside the realm of expectation,” Menon said.

As of Thursday, 53% of the 97,000 people in Two Rivers had received the minimum prescribed dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those 48% had received at least one booster shot. Menon said 75% of people aged 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

He said that while the risk dial is rising, “we will have to wait and see how the virus behaves into the next few months.” He said he could not yet predict whether the levels of disease and hospital admissions seen last year from July to September will be repeated. The omicron variant arrived one year ago, causing those levels to skyrocket for the rest of 2021 and into early 2022. Cases remained high in January, then tumbled quickly. By last March 16-22, new cases in the seven Two Rivers counties numbered just 33.

Two Rivers offers COVID testing 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at its office at 516 W. 11th St. Pre-registration is required at trphd.org.

Vaccines are available in medical offices, pharmacies or at Two Rivers. Visit trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html