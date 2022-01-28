COVID cases reach all-time high in Two Rivers region

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial moved deeper into the red “severe” zone Thursday, with 1,172 new cases of COVID confirmed in the week of Jan. 19-25.

That is the highest weekly total of new cases recorded in Two Rivers since pandemic record-keeping began on March 20, 2020. The primary culprit is the omicron variant, a highly contagious strain which arrived in the seven-county Two Rivers region late last year.

For the third straight week, the cities of Kearney and Lexington maintained their number of new cases, with roughly 500-550 in Kearney and about 100-110 for Lexington. Holdrege saw a doubling of new cases in the past week compared to the previous three-week average.

Along with that, the University of Nebraska at Kearney recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, another high. That included 30 students and six employees. That is more than double the 17 new cases UNK had last week, and more than triple its total the week prior to that.

UNK continues a campus-wide mask mandate through Feb. 5, but UNK spokesman Todd Gottula said that widespread vaccinations have significantly reduced positive cases of COVID on campus.

