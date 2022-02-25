COVID cases in Two Rivers district area in free fall

KEARNEY — In a continuing downward trend, just 86 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health District between Feb. 16 and Feb. 22. This was a 50% decline in cases in the past week.

Weekly Two Rivers case counts have fallen from 1,172 cases on Jan. 27 to 736 cases on Feb. 3; 313 cases Feb, 10; 186 cases Feb. 17 and this week, just 86 cases.

Also, the positivity rate for COVID tests done in hospitals and clinics tumbled to 10% last week in Two Rivers for the first time since July 22, 2021. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

For these reasons, the Two Rivers COVID risk dial has dropped lower in the elevated (orange) zone, where it has sat since Feb. 10. The dial reflects the steep decrease in new COVID cases and test positivity rates, consistent ICU bed availability and declining use of ventilators.

As of Thursday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 10 COVID patients, down from 19 a week ago, and fewer than half the 23 and 26 COVID patients, respectively, that Good Sam had in the two previous weeks. Kearney Regional Medical Center had just three COVID patients Thursday morning, compared to 13 patients Feb. 3, seven on Feb. 10 and nine on Feb. 17.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported just one new COVID student case Thursday. That, too, is a sharp decline. UNK reported seven cases Feb. 17, 13 cases Feb. 10, 15 cases Feb. 3 and 35 cases Jan. 27. UNK reinstituted its mask policy in mid-January but lifted it Feb. 12.

As of Wednesday morning, 14 ICU beds were available in the Two Rivers region out of 32 ICU beds overall. COVID patients are using half the ventilators across the district, but that number is fewer than 13% of all ventilators in the seven Two Rivers counties.

COVID-19 vaccination rates remain stagnant. As of Tuesday, 51.4% of the total population of Two Rivers has received at least two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson. Vaccination rates barely have risen in the past month. Free COVID tests are available 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Ave. Pre-registration is required at trphd.org

Vaccines are available for anyone age 5 and up through health care providers, pharmacies or Two Rivers. For schedule of Two Rivers vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html