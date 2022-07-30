COVID cases fall in Two Rivers area, but risk zone still ‘‘moderate’

KEARNEY- The COVID-19 risk dial remained in the yellow “moderate” level for the fifth consecutive week.

The dial, issued Friday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department, reflects a steady rate of new confirmed COVID cases and the frequency of COVID-related long-term effects.

It has sat in the moderate level since July 1, rising from the “low” level, where it had been since March 24.

In the past week, 127 new cases of COVID were detected in the seven Two Rivers counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps. In the past four weeks, 607 new cases were confirmed.

However, new cases have dropped from 183 two weeks ago (July 7-15) and 147 last week (July 14-29.) New cases fell between 10 and 60 percent in the past week in Kearney, Lexington and Holdrege, Two Rivers said.

SCHEDULED VACCINATION CLINICS TUESDAY: 4-8 p.m. Harlan County fair, Alma WEDNESDAY: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 201 E. 8th St., Cozad THURSDAY: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. El Tropico, 201 E. 5th St., Lexington AUG. 9: Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 N Ave., Kearney. For a complete schedule of vaccination clinics and other information, visit www.trphd.org,

In the past week, 34% of all COVID tests conducted at hospitals and clinics have been positive, as well as 25% of tests conducted through public testing by Two Rivers or the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID accounts for 30% of admissions to hospital intensive care units in the Two Rivers area.

The public can pick up free antigen tests in the Two Rivers office at 516 W. 11th St. and at locations throughout the district. Call 888-669-7154 for more information.

Two Rivers also offers COVID testing 9:30-10:30 a.m. at its office. Pre-registration is required at trphd.org.

Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to get COVID vaccination or booster shots through healthcare providers, pharmacies or Two Rivers.