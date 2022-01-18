COVID cases double at UNK in past week

KEARNEY — The number of new cases of COVID-19 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney has nearly doubled in the past week. It was 17 as of Monday, according to the UNK’s Public Health Center.

That included 10 students and seven employees. A week ago, nine new cases were reported, with six students and three employees. The rise in cases matches the rapid spread of COVID’s omicron variant in this area in recent weeks.

Student Health is providing vaccinations and boosters for students, staff members and faculty. It can be reached at 308-865-8218 or unkhealth@unk.edu.

The following protocols are mandated through Feb. 4:

