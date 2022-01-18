COVID cases double at UNK in past week

KEARNEY — The number of new cases of COVID-19 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney has nearly doubled in the past week. It was 17 as of Monday, according to the UNK’s Public Health Center.
That included 10 students and seven employees. A week ago, nine new cases were reported, with six students and three employees. The rise in cases matches the rapid spread of COVID’s omicron variant in this area in recent weeks.
Student Health is providing vaccinations and boosters for students, staff members and faculty. It can be reached at 308-865-8218 or unkhealth@unk.edu.
The following protocols are mandated through Feb. 4:
- All UNK students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth inside classrooms, labs and buildings.
- Individuals can work unmasked in offices only if they are alone in a room.
- Face masks are not required to be worn by on-campus residents when in their own rooms, while eating at tables and when practicing for official athletic practices and competitions.
- Exceptions may be approved for students in learning situations where close contact is required and masks are not feasible, such as athletics, music and theater. Contact falconerj@unk.edu for approval.
- Participants in university travel will be required to wear masks while in the vehicle with other people.
- People diagnosed with COVID-19 must be cleared by UNK’s Public Health Center before returning to campus activity.
- Those in contact with people who have tested positive or are symptomatic must contact the PHC at 308.865.8279 or unkhealth@unk.edu, They may be required to quarantine and be cleared by PHC before resuming campus activity.
New quarantine, isolation guidelines
Also, UNK has changed its isolation and quarantine guidelines to match new guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It recommends a five-day isolation period from the onset of COVID-19 symptoms instead of 10 days.
Quarantined students, faculty and staff members must be fever-free with improving symptoms before returning to campus and class on day six. Those in isolation must have improving symptoms before returning on day six.
All people returning from quarantine or isolation must wear a mask for five days everywhere on campus until day 10.