COVID cases climbing slowly in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 risk dial climbed a bit higher last week.

Two Rivers said 507 active cases of COVID-19 were recorded in its seven counties between May 25-June 22, with one-quarter of those confirmed June 15-22.

Five residential facilities reported new COVID cases among staff and/or residents in the last week, Two Rivers said.

As of June 23, the dial remained in the green “low” zone, but was higher than it had been June 12, the last time the risk dial was released. The dial reflects steadily rising COVID cases and increased COVID-related morbidity events across the district.

One-quarter of all COVID tests conducted at hospitals and clinics in the past month have been positive.

As of June 22, 53% of the 97,300 people in Two Rivers have received the minimum prescribed dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 49% of those fully vaccinated have received at least one booster, including 75% of those aged 60 and over. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

As of June 22, three COVID patients were admitted to ICU beds in Two Rivers. One of those was being maintained on a ventilator.

Two Rivers offers COVID testing 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at its office at 516 W. 11th St. Pre-registration is required at login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling

Two Rivers urges all unvaccinated residents to get a COVID vaccination or booster shot through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of Two Rivers’ free vaccination clinics, go to www.trphd.org.