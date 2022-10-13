COVID boosters, flu shots available in Kearney area

KEARNEY — “Give me some of that Satan serum.” That’s what a local resident told a pharmacist when she rolled up her sleeve for a COVID-19 booster shot not long ago.

The weary public has set COVID-19 on the back shelf, but the pandemic is not over.

Two weeks ago, nearly 80 new cases were reported in the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department. Over the last six weeks, Two Rivers has seen an average of 63 new cases a week.

But area pharmacies say a steady stream of people is coming in for the new omicron COVID-19 boosters, which became available in September. In fact, Dave Brandt, owner of ABC Drug and Gift at 2123 Central Ave. said he ran out of COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning.

Brandt expects to receive more vaccine by the end of this week or early next week. He advised people who want vaccines to call first at 308-237-2178. “I assume we’ll have more within a week. We’re at the mercy of the federal government as to when they ship it,” he said.

Chris Watts, pharmacist at Valley Pharmacy at 211 W. 33rd St., said he administered six COVID-19 boosters Tuesday. Last Saturday, he administered a total of 11 COVID shots and flu shots.

“We’re seeing people come in every day for both shots,” he said. “People are still coming in for COVID boosters — not at the pace we saw when the original booster was approved last year, but still steady traffic. Flu shot traffic is ahead of last year.”

Pharmacist Nathan Howe at U-Save Pharmacy at 3611 Second Ave. has also seen a “steady vaccine business” in the past few weeks for both COVID-19 and the flu. COVID vaccines are keeping pace with last year, while “we’re picking up the pace a little more with flu shots,” he said.

Hy-Vee’s pharmacy is continuing to administer a steady number of shots for both COVID-19 and the flu, according to a spokeswoman for the store at 5212 Third Ave. Numbers have not declined in recent months, she added.

At Platte Valley Medical Clinic, 400 people showed up for an Oct. 8 clinic where COVID-19 boosters and flu shots were administered, according to Amanda Polacek, marketing manager.

Overall, however, vaccination rates in the Two Rivers area (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties) remain stagnant.

Roughly 42% of the entire seven-county population of 97,132 has been fully vaccinated, which means they have had the minimum dose of two Moderna or Pfizer shots, or one J&J vaccine. That includes 53% of people aged 18 and over, and 80% of people over age 65.

Of those fully vaccinated, about 58% have had at least one booster shot.

Nationwide, some health officials fear another onslaught of COVID-19 could erupt late this fall. “Our big message is that COVID is still out there,” Aravind Menon said.

On Wednesday, the CDC recommended the new omicron boosters for kids as young as age 5. That will allow pharmacists and physicians to start administering the shots soon.

The COVID-19 death toll in Two Rivers since March 20, 2020, now stands at 224. That is higher than published figures for this area from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, but Menon said CDC figures often lag behind actual numbers because COVID-19 fatalities must be confirmed at the state level, and that process can take three months or more.

“Death is very final, so we know it happened, but ascertaining the cause can be difficult. Many deaths, of all causes, sometimes take up to 10 months to verify,” Menon said.

On Oct. 3, for example, Two Rivers announced six more COVID-19 deaths, but these happened over the last six months. The oldest was a woman in her 90s. The youngest was a man in his 20s. No other information was given, which has been Two Rivers’ policy since the pandemic broke out.

Deaths have slowed in the past six months. Two Rivers has averaged about one death per week since COVID cases began declining last spring.

Hospitalizations are down as well. Kearney Regional Medical Center has had between zero and five COVID patients per day in recent weeks, Polacek said. CHI Health Good Samaritan has recorded similar figures.

Menon also urged people to get flu vaccines now as winter approaches. He said it has been a “quiet flu season” here so far, but the southern hemisphere had a “reasonably bad” flu season over the winter, which is just ending there. That could be a precursor of the flu season here, he said.