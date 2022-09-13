COVID bivalent boosters available in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — The newly authorized bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available in central Nebraska.

These boosters, administered after the primary series of COVID vaccines, are authorized to fight the latest COVID-19 variants.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department will offer these booster shots, along with all types of COVID vaccines and flu vaccines, 5-7 p.m. today at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3607 Avenue N.

The new boosters are also available at:

- Hy-Vee, 5212 Third Ave., 308-236-0020. Pfizer bivalent for ages 12 and up, by appointment only.

- Medicap Pharmacy, 2706 Second Ave., 308-234-8056. Moderna booster bivalent for ages 18 and older. Appointments are strongly recommended.

- U-Save Pharmacy, 3611 Second Ave., 308-455-1555. Pfizer bivalent booster for ages 12 and up. Appointments are recommended.

- Valley Pharmacy, 211 W. 33rd St., 308-234-3300. Moderna booster bivalent for ages 18 and up. No appointment is necessary.

- Walgreens Pharmacy, 2516 Second Ave., 308-236-8547. Moderna bivalent for ages 18 and up. Appointments are recommended.

Two Rivers will offer all COVID shots, including new boosters, 4-6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Civic Auditorium, 421 Grant St., Holdrege, and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Cozad United Methodist Church at 1515 B Ave.

The public can call pharmacies or Two Rivers (888-669-7154) for information, vaccination age policies and more. The new boosters are also available at many medical facilities.

All sites also offer primary COVID vaccines to people who are age six months and older and are not yet fully vaccinated.

As the new boosters become available, COVID is plummeting here and across the country. According to the New York Times national data tracker, in the past week, the Two Rivers Public Health District averaged 32 new cases per day.

Per day, Buffalo County averaged eight new COVID cases per day. Dawson County averaged 1.4 cases, and Phelps County averaged just one new case per day. Kearney and Franklin counties are averaging three new cases each week, and Harlan and Gosper counties are averaging one new case a week.

Nationwide, new COVID cases now average 90,000 per day nationally, a drop of 25% from 120,000 cases in the past month, according to the data tracker. In the last two weeks, cases have fallen 13% across the country.

Despite the decline, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that the public stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations, including all primary series doses and boosters.

People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised have different recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters. They should check with their medical providers.

For details on central Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine locations, visit www.vaccines.gov.