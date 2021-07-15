COVID-19's delta in Two Rivers district; vaccinations encouraged

“Both will probably survive but will have an extended period of recovery. Neither of these people was vaccinated. I see people in the office on almost a daily basis who are not vaccinated who should be,” Cantral said.

Cantral called this situation “very frustrating.” He said such patients offer various reasons for not getting vaccinated. Some do not trust vaccines. Others do not believe they will get COVID, and if they do, they believe they will be asymptomatic, or have minor cases.

Cantral also is seeing many post-COVID patients with persistent symptoms.

“We have no idea how long those symptoms will persist,” he said. A number of them have permanent lung damage due to COVID, and “they are likely to have respiratory symptoms for an extended period of time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Two Rivers staff members are investigating the COVID-19 cases, especially in people who have the delta variant or other variants, and in individuals who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Some variants may cause illness in people who have had COVID-19 and/or have been fully vaccinated, according to Rosa Pinon, a Two Rivers program nurse.