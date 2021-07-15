COVID-19's delta in Two Rivers district; vaccinations encouraged

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department has identified two cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 within its seven counties, and there could be more.
Two Rivers said Wednesday that tests are being done on other COVID-19 cases to identify possible additional delta strains.
People who haven’t been vaccinated face a “significant risk” of the delta variant, said Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director. As of Tuesday, fewer than half of the district’s eligible population (those older than age 12) has been vaccinated.
According to Two Rivers, one patient suspected of having the delta variant said, “We never thought having COVID-19 would be this bad. This is brutal.”
David Cantral, a pulmonologist who treats COVID patients at both CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center, said the virus, especially its delta variant, poses a threat to those who are unvaccinated.
As numbers of hospitalized COVID patients creep up, “we are seeing almost exclusively unvaccinated patients,” he said. “The numbers are lower than they were earlier, but the patients are also younger and often healthier than patients we were seeing previously.”
He said one of his recent patients, a healthy man in his 40s, “stopped just short of needing a ventilator before he finally turned around.” Another patient, in his 50s, is currently on a ventilator, Cantral said.
“Both will probably survive but will have an extended period of recovery. Neither of these people was vaccinated. I see people in the office on almost a daily basis who are not vaccinated who should be,” Cantral said.
Cantral called this situation “very frustrating.” He said such patients offer various reasons for not getting vaccinated. Some do not trust vaccines. Others do not believe they will get COVID, and if they do, they believe they will be asymptomatic, or have minor cases.
Cantral also is seeing many post-COVID patients with persistent symptoms.
“We have no idea how long those symptoms will persist,” he said. A number of them have permanent lung damage due to COVID, and “they are likely to have respiratory symptoms for an extended period of time,” he said.
Meanwhile, Two Rivers staff members are investigating the COVID-19 cases, especially in people who have the delta variant or other variants, and in individuals who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Some variants may cause illness in people who have had COVID-19 and/or have been fully vaccinated, according to Rosa Pinon, a Two Rivers program nurse.
“COVID-19 illness in fully vaccinated individuals might present with different symptoms. It is important to know more information about each case in order to prevent the spread of this disease because variants of COVID-19 are more likely to spread more quickly,” she added.
Clinical trials are underway here for a booster shot for the Moderna vaccine. Cantral received his first shot in the trial last week, as did Cindy Walker of Gibbon. Both participated in a clinical trial for the Moderna vaccine in summer 2020.
Cantral said the current trial involves approximately 800 previously vaccinated people. Experts want to find out what enhancements in the immune response are achieved with the booster shot.
“It is not clear at this point whether a booster will even be necessary, and if it is, when it should be administered,” he said.
Two Rivers has vaccinated 47.6% of the 81,216 people eligible for COVID shots in its seven-county area, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Karney and Phelps counties. Its mobile vaccine trailer makes the rounds of the area every three weeks.
To date, 82.3% of people older than 65 are fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, Two Rivers had recorded 10,643 cases of COVID and 120 deaths since March 20, 2020. “COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide the best protection to reduce risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” Eschliman said.