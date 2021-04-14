 Skip to main content
COVID-19 variants cause concern in Kearney area
COVID-19 variants cause concern in Kearney area

KEARNEY - With COVID-19 variants are slowly making their way into Nebraska, Aravind Menon, the Two Rivers Public Health Department epidemiologist, is cautious.

Other variants, such as the new B1.526, dubbed “the New York variant,” was detected in the Northeast last November, and its incidence levels are just now rising. The P1/P2 variant from Brazil is now in the U.S.

Aravind Menon

“It is probably safe to assume that some proportion of the newly detected positive cases in Two Rivers is of new variant types that have been detected in the U.S.,” Menon said.

“One major worry about the new variants is that they harbor the E484K mutation, which is said to increase the virus’ resistance to antibodies, both through vaccination and as when given as part of the ‘treatment cocktail.’ This leads to the ‘breakthrough’ cases of post-vaccination reinfection that we’re seeing across the country,” Menon said.

“This is very serious and could become a big problem, but currently, we’re not seeing enough reinfection cases to spark alarm or even worry,” he said.

He said the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and federal agencies are closely monitoring developments.

