COVID-19 variant aims at the young; masks are critical

Eschliman added said that vaccinations are “the only way we’ll get out of this pandemic. There’s no way we’re going to stop the train, but targeted prevention strategies like masks and keeping sick kids home, can help.”

Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers, said rising positivity rates “remain a fairly reliable predictor of what’s to come.”

He noted that in the spring of 2020, the area’s first major outbreak was at a Lexington packing plant. Cases fell in the summer, then rose, with a spike in cases at the end of October and into November.

“We see a similar pattern. Positivity rates are increasing again,” he said. He also noted more cases last year when schools opened, although “we don’t know if it is linked.”

Another problem, Menon said, is less testing.

TestNebraska offered free COVID-19 tests, but it closed operations in July. Tests are available at pharmacies and medical clinics, but at the latter, people must pay for a doctor’s appointment to get a test, “and testing is now one-sixth of what it was last November,” he said.