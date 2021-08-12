COVID-19 variant aims at the young; masks are critical

KEARNEY — “We’re smelling smoke. We wouldn’t be surprised if we see fire before too long.”
Dr. Brady Beecham, a board member at the Two Rivers Public Health Department, spoke those words Wednesday about rising cases of COVID-19, especially among children and young adults aged 18-40.
She also urged a return to masks as the best way to combat that rise.
“We will have a pandemic of the unvaccinated and a pandemic of children,” she said. “We have poor vaccination rates among kids over 12 and younger adults who have elected not to be vaccinated.”
Beecham, who practices family medicine in Lexington, estimated that this new virus uptick could affect the 20,000 school-age children in Two Rivers’ seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps. “We’re talking about sick kids, even a few deaths if we have a sustained outbreak,” she said.
Her comments came at Two Rivers’ first Wednesday news conference since June, scheduled because of the rise in COVID-19. The seven-county region had 105 new cases July 30-Aug. 5 and moved its COVID-19 risk dial more deeply into the yellow “moderate” level, which is closer to the “elevated” level.
As of Wednesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID patients, including three on ventilators, up from two weeks ago. Data was not available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Masks are critical
Beecham and Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director, urged a return to masks as the best way to combat rising cases, especially since vaccines are not yet available for children under age 12. A mother herself, Beecham said she is “nervous about sending kids to school in this situation.”
Eschliman said, “We’ve seen that universal masking really works. Unfortunately, we’re going into the new school year with very little mitigation strategy.”
Last year, many children who got COVID were asymptomatic. Schools closed only because staff members became infected, he said.
He predicted that the delta variant “is going to hit our young much differently than the current (alpha) variant. We’ll see more hospitalizations, unfortunately.”
COVID hospitalizations rose in early June, and while they have dipped recently, Eschliman expects to see them rise again.
“Logistically, pediatric surges are the worst kind,” he added. “The delta variant creates more urgency to protect children and schools. We need universal wearing of face masks.”
Back to 2020
He also predicted that the number of confirmed COVID cases will double in two weeks as the delta variant takes hold. “We have to realize we are back in 2020. Two Rivers has 40% of its people vaccinated, so it’s not as severe as 2020. Mostly unvaccinated people and kids are more likely to get it,” he said.
Eschliman added said that vaccinations are “the only way we’ll get out of this pandemic. There’s no way we’re going to stop the train, but targeted prevention strategies like masks and keeping sick kids home, can help.”
Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers, said rising positivity rates “remain a fairly reliable predictor of what’s to come.”
He noted that in the spring of 2020, the area’s first major outbreak was at a Lexington packing plant. Cases fell in the summer, then rose, with a spike in cases at the end of October and into November.
“We see a similar pattern. Positivity rates are increasing again,” he said. He also noted more cases last year when schools opened, although “we don’t know if it is linked.”
Another problem, Menon said, is less testing.
TestNebraska offered free COVID-19 tests, but it closed operations in July. Tests are available at pharmacies and medical clinics, but at the latter, people must pay for a doctor’s appointment to get a test, “and testing is now one-sixth of what it was last November,” he said.
Also, due to cost, just one person out of three symptomatic people in a family might get tested. “If that person is positive, he assumes everyone else is positive,” Menon said. Those positive cases never get recorded, so the number of cases documented in the region may not be accurate.
He said testing for children has dropped dramatically as well.
Fewer vaccines
Vaccinations are down, too. They tapered off in late April and May, although Eschliman said in recent weeks more people have come to the Two Rivers mobile vaccination trailer, which circulates throughout all seven counties.
Gosper County leads Two Rivers with a 41.3% vaccination rate, surpassing longtime leader Kearney County’s 40.8% rate. Other figures show Buffalo County at 40.3%; Franklin County, 39.9%; Dawson County, 37.5%; Phelps County, 33.5% and Harlan County at 33.1%.
Mandatory quarantines are not being considered, Eschliman said. He said Two Rivers “advises” people what to do, but does not require any action. Also, Two Rivers continues to do contact tracing for those who test positive, but it first urges people to let friends and family know that they have tested positive. However, “not everyone will do that,” he said.
He also said the state will not reinstitute designated health measures — such as requiring masks or limiting restaurant capacity or closing businesses — which it put in place in 2020. He called that “quite unfair.”
Like Beecham, he believes voluntary mask adherence is the best way to fight what he fears lies ahead.